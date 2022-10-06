Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street location to close temporarily for renovations

October 6, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Mill Street Branch of the Orangeville Public Library will close to the public beginning on Oct. 9 for renovations to the building. It will remain closed for a few months.

As part of the library’s commitment to providing accessible customer service, a new elevator is being built in the downtown branch. The current 1980s vintage hydraulic lift will undergo a full reconstruction to create an elevator that is AODA (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act) compliant.

“This project has been in the planning phase for years,” said Darla Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of the Orangeville Public Library. “It will allow the Mill Street Library to serve as a central hub for our community for years to come.”

Until Oct. 8, the Mill Street location will continue to provide regular hours and activities. As of Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Alder Street location in the Alder Recreation Centre will be open seven days a week with extended hours:

· Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Throughout the closure, Orangeville Library staff will continue to make the library’s collection and services available to the public. Here are some of the things you can expect during the next few months:

· Curbside pickup will be available at Alder

· The Mill Street drop box will be closed for returns. An alternate location in the downtown is being planned and will be shared when finalized

· Regular programming will continue at Alder or at other locations in the community. Updates will be available on the events calendar on the library’s website

· Alternative service delivery options for the collection will be developed

“We extend our thanks and appreciation to everyone for their continued support as we revitalize the Mill Street Carnegie Library,” said Fraser.

The library will provide regular updates to the community as the project progresses.

For more information on these changes and to be kept up to date on where to find our programs during the Mill Street location closure, visit orangevillelibrary.ca/reno.

Readers Comments (0)