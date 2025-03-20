Orangeville Public Library offers tax return assistance this spring

Income tax season is often stressful and regularly frustrating. For those facing additional pressures and challenges impacting filing, it can add up. As part of its work as a community hub, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) is once again offering the free Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, with support from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The program is managed by trained volunteers who are offering their expertise to individuals and families with modest incomes and simple tax situations for filing of 2024 tax returns.

Over the past three years, the OPL has assisted with over 1,000 returns, encouraging financial literacy through a welcoming community space for those who need it most.

The program runs until April 25, with in-person clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mill Street Library.

Drop-off service is offered during regular hours at the Mill Street Library

Clinics are offered at the Orangeville Seniors Centre (26 Bythia Street) on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What are the eligibility requirements?

Adults 65 and older

Students and youth

Housing-insecure individuals

Modest-income individuals

Newcomers

Persons with disabilities

Full eligibility requirements, including eligible income levels, can be found on the Canada Revenue Agency’s free tax clinic page of its website.

What do I need to bring with me?

Personal identification

All tax slips

Rent or property tax receipts

Charitable donation receipts

Any additional relevant documents

Anyone who is planning on using the drop-off service will need to sign a consent form and leave their receipts with library staff, in addition to ID.

A tax volunteer will follow up to conduct a telephone interview. After the tax return is filed online, the original receipts will be mailed back to the participant at no charge.

It’s also important to note, in-person clinics are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please visit the Orangeville Public Library’s website at orangevillelibrary.ca or contact the Mill Street branch at 519-278-6801.

