Sports

Orangeville Outlaws U14 team make OSFL playoffs after win over Hamilton

July 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws U14 have secured a place in the Ontario Summer Football League playoffs after winning 29-0 over the Hamilton Jr. Ticats.

Both teams entered the game on the field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, June 29, with identical records.

The winning team would secure a place in the league playoffs.

It was as well-fought battle by both teams but the Orangeville defence played an outstanding game and shut down the Hamilton offence for most of the game.

At the half, the Outlaws were leading 17-0.

The Outlaws scored in the third quarter.

In the final minutes of the game, the Orangeville team scored with 4:44 left on the clock.

A big effort by Hamilton to get on the scoreboard late in the game gained some yards, but the Orangeville defence shut it down and stopped the Ticats from scoring.

The Outlaws played an outstanding game despite having a roster of only 20 players – several of whom placed both offensive and defensive positions for the game.

“I’m really proud of this team,” said Outlaws head coach Bryan Lavery. “Both teams had the same record. We had one more point in the standings, so it was either we win or tie, and we go into the playoffs. If they had won, they would have moved into the playoffs. We play smash ball – it eats up the clock. We had a few injuries so a couple of our main good defenders were missing for a couple of weeks, be we got most of our roster back. Our defensive line was unbelievable today. The pressure on the quarterback was consistent.”

The team will get in a few practices over the couple of weeks they have before the first playoff game.

“We’ll have a couple of practices,” Lavery said. “There’s always a few adjustments we’ll make. There are a minimal amount of errors that we would change, but we’re always tweaking. These guys rose to the occasion and continued to battle. We rotated bodies in and out when they were tired, and we were able to execute. I’m really proud of all of them.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...

Province commits $9.5 million to enhance transit between Orangeville and Dundalk

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over ...

Teddy Bear Clinic for kids returning to Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents, mark your calendars for the return of a “beary” special tradition at Headwaters Health Care ...

Historic Corbetton Church reopens after extensive renovations, now available to rent

By Paula Brown Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of Dufferin has just the rental ...

Dufferin County gets kudos for efforts on homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS A national organization has recognized Dufferin County for its work against chronic homelessness. The county reduced chronic homelessness by 32 per cent ...

Orangeville Food Bank opens new location for Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank announced it will be opening the new home of the Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank at 27 ...

Celebrating a century of flight: Vintage airplanes soar into Dufferin for anniversary event

Oldest flying Royal Canadian Airforce airplane makes rare appearance at Martin Airfield By Paula Brown Aviation enthusiasts flew into Dufferin County for a special event ...

Great food, live music and family-fun awaits at 16th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest

By Sam Odrowski Delicious food, live music and fun activities for families are returning to the community in support of a good cause. The 16th ...

Orangeville Lions contribute first half of $100,000 commitment for BMX pump track at Alder Street Parklands

By Sam Odrowski Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder ...

Local healthcare workers recognized for contributions at Headwaters

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) honoured the contributions of staff members and their commitment to service at the local hospital by presenting ...