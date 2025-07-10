Orangeville Outlaws U14 team make OSFL playoffs after win over Hamilton

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws U14 have secured a place in the Ontario Summer Football League playoffs after winning 29-0 over the Hamilton Jr. Ticats.

Both teams entered the game on the field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, June 29, with identical records.

The winning team would secure a place in the league playoffs.

It was as well-fought battle by both teams but the Orangeville defence played an outstanding game and shut down the Hamilton offence for most of the game.

At the half, the Outlaws were leading 17-0.

The Outlaws scored in the third quarter.

In the final minutes of the game, the Orangeville team scored with 4:44 left on the clock.

A big effort by Hamilton to get on the scoreboard late in the game gained some yards, but the Orangeville defence shut it down and stopped the Ticats from scoring.

The Outlaws played an outstanding game despite having a roster of only 20 players – several of whom placed both offensive and defensive positions for the game.

“I’m really proud of this team,” said Outlaws head coach Bryan Lavery. “Both teams had the same record. We had one more point in the standings, so it was either we win or tie, and we go into the playoffs. If they had won, they would have moved into the playoffs. We play smash ball – it eats up the clock. We had a few injuries so a couple of our main good defenders were missing for a couple of weeks, be we got most of our roster back. Our defensive line was unbelievable today. The pressure on the quarterback was consistent.”

The team will get in a few practices over the couple of weeks they have before the first playoff game.

“We’ll have a couple of practices,” Lavery said. “There’s always a few adjustments we’ll make. There are a minimal amount of errors that we would change, but we’re always tweaking. These guys rose to the occasion and continued to battle. We rotated bodies in and out when they were tired, and we were able to execute. I’m really proud of all of them.”

Readers Comments (0)