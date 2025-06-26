Orangeville Otters win Huronia Long Course Regional Team Challenge

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters made a big splash at the Huronia Long Course Regional Team Challenge held at Brock University in St. Catharines from June 5 to 8 and returned as champions.

A dedicated group of 47 Otters athletes competed over four full days of racing. Their hard work paid off, and the team captured first place overall in the highly competitive regional event.

Highlights from the weekend include 150-plus lifetime best performances, over 100 top-eight finishes, breakthrough swims across all age groups, and incredible relay efforts.

Standout performances include 13-year-old Austin Nelissen, who set a new Ontario Para Swimming Record in the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle with a time of 18:47.46.

For many swimmers, the event marked their first-ever team travel meet. This is a major milestone that comes with unique challenges, including disrupted routines and the pressure of competing away from home.

The team also enjoyed memorable moments outside of the pool. Between sessions, athletes bonded over scavenger hunts, soccer, volleyball, and team building.

Behind the scenes, a network of support made it all happen. Thirteen volunteer chaperones ensured athletes were cared for, energized, and focused.

“This was a true team victory,” said Otters coach Ashley Riddall. “From first-time finalists to seasoned veterans stepping up with big swims, every athlete had a part to play. This weekend showed the best of what the Otters are about – passion, perseverance, and team pride. We are so proud of every athlete, every volunteer, and the incredible Otters community that made this success possible.”

The Otters now look ahead to their summer season with momentum and confidence.

