Sports

Orangeville Otters represented at the 2026 World Para Swimming series in Italy

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Members of the Orangeville Otters swim team were represented at the 2026 World Para Swimming Series held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, in March.

Otter’s head coach, Sam Kuntz, was selected to be on the official coaching staff, where he supported an outstanding performance by Otter’s swimmer, 16-year-old Alyssa Smyth, competing with NextGen Train & Race.

The meet was held from March 12 to 15, and was one of the key stops on the 2026 World Para Swimming series calendar. The meet attracted hundreds of athletes from around the world, making it one of the most competitive events to date.

The event featured para swimmers from all classifications competing across multiple days of heats and finals that tested versatility, endurance, and speed.

During the meet, Alyssa delivered an outstanding performance, reaching two A finals and three Youth Finals with four top-ten finishes. She earned youth gold in the 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 100m backstroke, and silver in the 50m freestyle, demonstrating her skill and versatility on an international stage.

The NextGen team included five athletes and four staff, with Kuntz providing leadership, coaching, and strategic support throughout the meet. His guidance was a key part of helping the athletes navigate the rigorous competition schedule and succeed against top international swimmers.

Alyssa’s achievements at the meet were a proud moment for the Orangeville Otters, as they reflect on the strength of the Club’s development pathway and the impact of its coaching on the international para swimming stage.

With athletes and coaches contributing at this level of competition, the Otters continue to build a strong presence in high-performance swimming, inspiring the next generation of swimmers.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Shelburne and Orangeville host flag-raising ceremonies for Sikh Heritage Month

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The flag raisings, held throughout the day on April 15, are meant to recognize and celebrate Sikh history ...

Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care earns highest level of accreditation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin Oaks has earned the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Dufferin Oaks and Dufferin ...

Dufferin Child and Family Services to hold open house for Autism Acceptance Month

By Joshua Drakes An upcoming community event aims to bring families together while promoting greater understanding and acceptance of autism. Dufferin Child and Family Services ...

Dufferin County council considers extending warden term length to two years

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County council tweaked some aspects of its procedures and practices.A revamped procedural bylaw was accepted when council met on March 26. ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters raises $25,000 at annual bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District gathered at the Best Western on April 10 ...

SIU invokes mandate after Dufferin OPP arrest individual requiring medical attention

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Orangeville. On Thursday, April 9, shortly after 4 p.m., Dufferin Ontario ...

Parking issues remain with accessible spaces, says local advocate

By JAMES MATTHEWS The quality of accessible parking makes the difference between people with mobility challenges participating in the community and being excluded. Tamara Limebeer, ...

Local advocate calls on Orangeville council to remove ‘procedural barriers’

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident feels the process by which people can request time to be a delegation before council is unfair. ...

Orangeville Fire to host immersive female firefighting camp, exploring firefighting careers

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

The wildest wedding in town is coming to Theatre Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville is transforming its space into the most unpredictable wedding of the season with The Wedding Party, ...