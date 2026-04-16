Orangeville Otters represented at the 2026 World Para Swimming series in Italy

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Members of the Orangeville Otters swim team were represented at the 2026 World Para Swimming Series held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, in March.

Otter’s head coach, Sam Kuntz, was selected to be on the official coaching staff, where he supported an outstanding performance by Otter’s swimmer, 16-year-old Alyssa Smyth, competing with NextGen Train & Race.

The meet was held from March 12 to 15, and was one of the key stops on the 2026 World Para Swimming series calendar. The meet attracted hundreds of athletes from around the world, making it one of the most competitive events to date.

The event featured para swimmers from all classifications competing across multiple days of heats and finals that tested versatility, endurance, and speed.

During the meet, Alyssa delivered an outstanding performance, reaching two A finals and three Youth Finals with four top-ten finishes. She earned youth gold in the 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 100m backstroke, and silver in the 50m freestyle, demonstrating her skill and versatility on an international stage.

The NextGen team included five athletes and four staff, with Kuntz providing leadership, coaching, and strategic support throughout the meet. His guidance was a key part of helping the athletes navigate the rigorous competition schedule and succeed against top international swimmers.

Alyssa’s achievements at the meet were a proud moment for the Orangeville Otters, as they reflect on the strength of the Club’s development pathway and the impact of its coaching on the international para swimming stage.

With athletes and coaches contributing at this level of competition, the Otters continue to build a strong presence in high-performance swimming, inspiring the next generation of swimmers.

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