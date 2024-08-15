Sports

Orangeville Otters happy to be back at Alder Pool

August 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Alder Street pool in Orangeville is operational again after receiving extensive upgrades that required the pool to be closed for several months.

The Orangeville Otters hosted their first in-house meet at the pool on Saturday, July 13.

There were 55 Otters athletes in attendance with over 25 parent volunteers helping to officiate and run the meet.

Otters athletes had a lot of fun and good competition racing against their teammates and doing their best in the pool. As a group, the Otters achieved 117 new personal best times.

“The Orangeville Otters recently hosted a fun and exciting swim meet at Alder, marking the the first event in the new pool,” said Orangeville Otters head coach, Richard Pady. “It was great to see the full Potters family working together to put on a great meet. The kids had an absolute blast, showcasing their skills and enjoying the friendly competition. It was a perfect way to end the season, leaving everyone with great memories and a renewed love for the sport.”

The meet also gave 11 young athletes the opportunity to race in their first swim meet.

The athletes are in the Otters skills program, and they were very happy to be able to race for the first time at the new pool. 


