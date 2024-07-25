Orangeville Otters compete in qualifying provincial meets

July 25, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters have competed in three provincial-level competitions with good results.

The Otters competed in the Ontario Festival Championships, the Ontario Youth-Junior Championships, and the Ontario Swimming Championships.

These events are qualifying meets where athletes must achieve a standard set by Swim Ontario.

At the Festival Championships held on June 14-16, the Otters had eight athletes between the ages of 10 to 12 years old.

Austin Nelissen raced in four individual events, coming 14th in the province in the 800m freestyle and broke the Ontario para-swimming record from 1991.

Bryson Jeans raced in six races and placed top 10 in all of them.

Kaiden Norris raced in four individual events and achieved best times in three of them. He supported the team by also racing in two relays.

Reegan Noronha raced four individual events and supported the team by also racing in two relays. Julie Raue and Abigail Laffin both raced in the para category, competing in five individual events each.

Julia Noronha and Qyona Egbert both raced at this provincial-level competition for the first time.

At the Ontario Youth Junior Championships held on June 13-16, the Otters had 10 swimmers entered, between the ages of 13 to 17 years old.

Anika Bennett had a fantastic meet, competing in 10 individual races, and placing first in three of them.

Lucas Sterling worked hard to make finals in both of his races and also achieved two personal best times.

Kaitlin Malec competed in five races, coming second in the 100m freestyle. Kalhi Nivins raced in four races and came 3rd overall in the 200m breaststroke.

Rylee Fudge made the finals in her 200 butterfly. Maurizio-Antonio Ruggieri made the finals in the 200 breaststroke. Sarah Warren made the finals in the 100 breaststroke.

Skarlytt Wingear-Totengode achieved finals in the 100m backstroke

Other athletes who raced well at the meet included Mary Gabrielle Ryan and Avery Morris.

The Otters competed in the female 15 and under category of the 200m Medley Relay and came in 6th overall. The team consisted of Anika Bennett, Sarah Warren, Skarlytt Wingear-Totengode, and Kaitlin Malec.

At the Ontario Swimming Championships held on July 4-7, the Otters had 11 athletes qualify.

Aiden Arbeau raced in seven individual events, placing fourth in the 800m freestyle and 100m backstroke, and fifth in both the 200m backstroke, and 400m freestyle. He achieved his Junior National time in the 200m backstroke. Anika Bennett raced in 5 events and came 8th in her 100m backstroke.

Wesley Halls raced in eight events, achieving a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly, and achieving six personal best times! He also achieved his Junior National time in the 400m freestyle and 100m fly races.

Nethaya Mahadana Arachchi raced in three events and achieved best times in two of her swims. She also achieved her Junior National time in the 100m Breaststroke.

Kaitlin Malec raced in three swims, 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle.

Austin Nelissen raced in 11 races, achieving 10 personal best times and achieving a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle.

Kalhi Nivins raced in three events and achieved finals in the 100m breaststroke.

Matthew Raue swam three races, achieving best times in the 200m breaststroke and 100m butterfly

Maurizio-Antonio Ruggieri raced in three swims, achieving 19th in Ontario in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Alyssa Smyth raced in six events, achieving best times in both the 200m butterfly, and 50m freestyle

The Orangeville Otters finished 32nd in Ontario out of the 76 clubs that attended the championships.

