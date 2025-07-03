Sports

Orangeville Otter breaks national record at Bell Canadian Swim Trials in B.C.

July 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local swimmers recorded good performances at the Bell Canadian Swimming Trials held in Victoria, B.C., on June 7-12, 2025.

The meet showcased Canada’s top swimmers at the highest level of domestic competition.

Athletes from across the country participated in this meet, hoping to post national qualifying times and earn places on international teams.

The Otters swim had four athletes who qualified for the 2025 trials: Wesley Halls, Katie Malec, Alyssa Smyth, and Nethaya Mahadana Arachchi. While Nethaya qualified for the event, she made the team-first decision to stay back and compete at the Huronia Long Course Regional Team Challenge.

Alyssa Smyth had a standout performance at the meet with three second-place finishes. She finished second in the 400-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, and 100-meter butterfly.

Alyssa broke the Canadian record in the S13 classification for the 100-meter butterfly, placing her among the best in the country.

“These athletes represented the Otters with pride and professionalism,” said Otters head coach, Richard Pady. “Qualifying for Trials is a major achievement, and to compete – and in Alyssa’s case, break a national record – on that stage is something truly special. We are proud of all four athletes.”

The three Otters that made the trip to Victoria were determined to have good results.

Wesley Halls and Katie Malec both delivered strong performances, finishing close to their personal bests while handling the pressure of a national-level competition with composure.

The Otters Club congratulates these athletes for reaching this elite level of Canadian Swimming.


