Orangeville opts for bylaw against kite fighting

August 15, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Tough measures are required to protect Orangeville’s recreational assets from the danger of the debris left in the wake of fighting kites.

Instead of an outright ban on the activity, council heard during its Aug. 12 meeting that town staff recommends implementing a public education campaign through the Respect Your Rec campaign that promotes safety in parks and the proper disposal of kite string.

With there being no existing complaints from the public, a specific bylaw to prohibit kite fighting may not be necessary at this time.

Orangeville’s recreation and events staff launched the Respect Your Rec campaign months ago to remind people of the importance of taking responsibility for their actions and behaving respectfully.

The campaign was specific to both recreation centres, but it can be tailored to include parks.

But town council had previously asked municipal staff to look into prohibiting kite fighting in Orangeville. The move was borne from the aftermath of the Basant Mela Kite Flying Festival in July 2023 at the Agricultural Society Event Centre in Mono.

Kite fighting is an activity where two or more participants fly kites with the aim of cutting an opponent’s kite string. The final kite remaining in the air is the winner of the fight.

And post-fight is when the hazard to people and animals is presented. The string used for kite fighting is sharp and can be made of metal, wire, piano wire, fishing line, or types of nylon string that have been chemically treated or contain glass fragments.

When these strings are in use or not properly disposed of, they can be a risk to health and safety, cause injuries to people, pets and wildlife, and damage parks and open spaces. The string used in kite fighting differs from the traditional string used for recreational kite flying.

“A lot of hazardous material was strewn over Mono and adjacently into Island Lake and found in trees and in the rivers and the streams and the lake itself,” said Councillor Tess Prendergast.

“Just to be clear, kite fighting is not flying a kite on a windy day made out of nylon.”

Prendergast said she supported an outright ban on kite fighting within the town by enacting a bylaw against the practice.

She said Mono adopted a bylaw against kite fighting in that municipality and enacted stiff penalties for infractions.

“This bylaw would protect our parks, our public spaces, our natural areas from the harmful effects of kite fighting while still allowing safe and responsible kite flying,” she said.

Enforcement of the bylaw may present challenges. But, she said, that happens with all the town’s legislation that is complaint-driven.

“Our commitment to environmental stewardship must come first,” Prendergast said. “By taking this step, we are demonstrating our dedication to protecting the natural beauty and the safety of our town.”

Educational campaigns are often effective, she said. But kite fighting is a transient sport. Indeed, hundreds of people from outside Dufferin County attended the Mono event last year.

Coun. Joe Andrews said he also supported a bylaw.

“My concerns is public safety,” he said. “I take a look at our community where we have potentially four, five locations where something like this spontaneously could happen.”

Coun. Rick Stevens also put his support behind outlawing the activity rather than the educational Respect Your Rec campaign that would most likely be missed by the intended audience.

The safety of residents and preserving environmental integrity should be paramount, he said.

