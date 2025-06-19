Orangeville Music Theatre presents ‘Alice in Wonderland Junior’

June 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Orangeville Music Theatre (OMT) director Heather Holmes, who is sharing the job with Jamie Connelly, is really pleased with how well preparations are coming along for the stage and 26 youngsters singing, dancing and speaking in the junior production of “Alice in Wonderland.”

“We started rehearsals at the end of March,” Holmes told the Citizen in a recent telephone interview.

One show will take place on Friday, June 27, starting at 7:30 p.m.; two shows are planned for Saturday, June 28, starting at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and one on Sunday, June 28, starting at 2 p.m.

The cast are all eager to work hard and have a lot of fun.

Holmes has been with OMT, joining them 12 years ago. When asked what keeps her interested, she admitted she has done “lots of roles over the years,” and she is currently the president of OMT.

“I really enjoy working on a creative thing; I like to create in various ways,” she said, adding that she owns Tritone Music Studios in Orangeville.

This rendition of Alice is the Disney version, the fairy tale’s cartoon style.

Alice discovers many strange things when she happens upon Wonderland and meets all the 25 characters, including the Queen of Hearts.

Holmes noted, “The show has so many characters and we saw a lot of returning cast members. There are 25 named roles, a lot of kooky ones. We did Alice many years ago.”

Holmes added to the roll call, saying there were also several new young people coming, from ages eight to 17.

A 17-year-old plays the Queen of Hearts.

What else keeps Holmes coming back is, “You make friends in theatre. [Co-director] Jamie is a really good friend. That is part of the reason we all come back to the theatre – because of the friends.”

The young cast has been really doing a great job coming to rehearsal from rehearsing at home.

“They learn in rehearsal and practice at home,” she said practically, to the point, as she was proud to let us know, “There’s been no challenges with (the) cast. They’re having a lot of fun. When they enjoy what they’re doing, it’s a wonderful cycle.”

In brief, the story is about Alice who is a little bored one afternoon and dozes off that sunny afternoon to be awakened by the fairies who begin her zany but well-loved story with the White Rabbit and the very many characters she meets – the Cheshire Cat bears a never-ending smile and those other characters we might still refer to in common conversation – the Dormouse, the Hare and the Mad Hatter who invite Alice to tea and dazzle her with odd conversation and silly puzzles.

Alice meets the Queen of Hearts and even stands up to her.

“Alice is a classic story we all know,” Holmes noted as a reason to come and enjoy the production.

“With characters we can relate to, there are colourful, beautiful costumes – Disney shows are always a blast. The artistic team is really excited to get this show on stage and share it with Orangeville.”

Alice in Wonderland Junior is on at the Orangeville Opera House at 87 Broadway from June 27 to June 29.

For details and to purchase tickets go to www.orangevillemusictheatre.com.

