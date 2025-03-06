Sports

Orangeville Minor Soccer Club’s Storm FC U15 Boys fall short in rematch with Sporting FC

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Chris Broom

The Storm FC U15 Boys met Sporting FC Academy U15 boys on Saturday night (March 1) for the first time since late October, a game that saw Sporting dominate that night, winning 5-1. This time, the game was much closer. 

Heading into the match, Sporting FC sat three spots ahead of the Storm FC team in the standings, so head coach Jeff Deimling knew the boys had a tough game on their hands.

However, Storm FC came out firing and a goal by Ben Mazenauer, assisted by Jonah Traikos found the back of the net first.

Shortly after, Sporting FC made a nice run up the field and completed a pass into the box that found the back of the Storm FC net off an unfortunate deflection, tying the game. Sporting FC added another off a deflection in front of goal making it 2-1.

After the half, the Orangeville lads came out fast and evened the score on a close shot from Ben Mazenauer, set up by Lane Cartwright.

Storm FC then took the lead in the 40th minute with a rolling shot into the corner from Jonah Traikos, this time assisted by Jamie Thompson.

Goalkeeper Cameron Marker made several key saves to keep the game close, but Sporting FC eventually tied it and then pulled ahead in the final two minutes on an unfortunate Storm miscue, but the coaching staff were proud of the Storm FC boys effort overall.

As Coach Deimling noted, “They showed perseverance and never gave up.”

Next up for the U15 Boys are the King United Royals on Saturday, March 8.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept through Ontario

By Paula Brown Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term as MPP of Dufferin-Caledon. Jones ...

First local case of measles confirmed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

By Paula Brown Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) is warning the community about the circulation of measles. The local public health unit announced in a press ...

Town of Orangeville continues to address fallout from cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville is presently dealing with a cyber-attack impacting Theatre Orangeville, the Orangeville Public Library and several departments. The Town ...

Having taxpayers foot the bill is unsustainable: Mono mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff never cease the search for ways to lower municipal taxes. Mono resident Rob Martellacci asked town council during its Feb. ...

Penalty too low to compensate for false fire alarms: Mono’s deputy mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Town of Mono may revisit its means to deal with false alarms to emergency services. False alarms shouldn’t be subsidized by ...

COBS Bread fundraising for Orangeville Food Bank with raffle and Donation Day

By Sam Odrowski A staff-led initiative at a local bakery is looking to raise $4,000 for the Orangeville Food Bank. COBS Bread (489 Broadway) is ...

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...

Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local ...