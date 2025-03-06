Orangeville Minor Soccer Club’s Storm FC U15 Boys fall short in rematch with Sporting FC

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Chris Broom

The Storm FC U15 Boys met Sporting FC Academy U15 boys on Saturday night (March 1) for the first time since late October, a game that saw Sporting dominate that night, winning 5-1. This time, the game was much closer.

Heading into the match, Sporting FC sat three spots ahead of the Storm FC team in the standings, so head coach Jeff Deimling knew the boys had a tough game on their hands.

However, Storm FC came out firing and a goal by Ben Mazenauer, assisted by Jonah Traikos found the back of the net first.

Shortly after, Sporting FC made a nice run up the field and completed a pass into the box that found the back of the Storm FC net off an unfortunate deflection, tying the game. Sporting FC added another off a deflection in front of goal making it 2-1.

After the half, the Orangeville lads came out fast and evened the score on a close shot from Ben Mazenauer, set up by Lane Cartwright.

Storm FC then took the lead in the 40th minute with a rolling shot into the corner from Jonah Traikos, this time assisted by Jamie Thompson.

Goalkeeper Cameron Marker made several key saves to keep the game close, but Sporting FC eventually tied it and then pulled ahead in the final two minutes on an unfortunate Storm miscue, but the coaching staff were proud of the Storm FC boys effort overall.

As Coach Deimling noted, “They showed perseverance and never gave up.”

Next up for the U15 Boys are the King United Royals on Saturday, March 8.

