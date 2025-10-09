Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive brings community together to combat food insecurity

October 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive generated 6,063 pounds and $8,172 in monetary donations over the weekend.

The food drive, in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, was held on Saturday, Oct. 4. It divided Orangeville into 10 Community Zones, each competing to collect the most donations.

Zone 8 (Brown’s Darm/Montgomery Village) was crowned the top zone, taking in the most monetary and non-perishable food donations. But it was a close finish, as Zones 2, 7, and 9 had donation totals that were 40 pounds or less apart.

Mayor Post noted that beyond the numbers, what makes the #RootedInCommunity Food Drive special is the stories she hears from people making donations.

She said one man brought a single can of food to donate, because that’s all he could give. An elderly woman, who uses a walker, stopped by to write a cheque because she couldn’t get to a store to purchase donations.

Mayor Post said other heartwarming stories include a couple who used their PC points on double-points day to fill eight banana boxes with food to donate. As well, an older gentleman, who struggled to walk, carried in boxes he had collected from his neighbours to donate to the drive.

A woman who dropped off a donation gave Mayor Post a hug and told her that she previously used the Orangeville Food Bank and is now able to give back.

“Every can, every cheque, every dollar, and every hug made a difference. Thank you, Orangeville, for showing once again that we are truly Rooted in Community,” said Mayor Post.

Mayor Post would like to thank the Orangeville Blitz, Hughes Real Estate Team, and Instaplus Printing for sponsoring the event.

ASG Home Exteriors played an important role in fundraising this year. The local business held an inaugural Greenskeepers Revenge Golf Tournament, which raised $5,100, and was donated to the food bank in support of the #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive.

The Orangeville Food Bank serves roughly 1,500 people per month, and every donation received helps to combat food insecurity locally.

