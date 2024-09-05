Orangeville man arrested for stealing car with 10-year-old inside

September 5, 2024

Dufferin OPP officers have laid charges in connection to a reported carjacking in Orangeville on Monday, Sept. 2, shortly after noon.

“The accused had tricked the victim to pull over to the side of the road insinuating they had an issue with their tire. Once the victim pulled over and exited the vehicle to inspect the tire, the accused jumped into the driver seat preparing to take off. A 10-year-old child exited the vehicle prior to the accused putting the vehicle in motion,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

On Sept. 3, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were able to arrest an individual who was identified as the suspect.

The accused was in possession of a quantity of drugs, money, prohibited weapon along with breaching numerous conditions, at the time they were apprehended.

Dufferin CSCU along with Nottawasaga CSCU and the C Platoon, executed a search warrant at a residence in Orangeville, resulting in the seizure of clothing along with stolen credit cards.

Sukhjinder RAI, a 36-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Use of Credit Card

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused individual was held for a Bail Hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

