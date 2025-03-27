Headline News

Orangeville Lions dedicate $100,000 to building pump track at Alder BMX Park

March 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville and its Lions Club are making significant upgrades to the BMX Park at the Alder Street Parklands. It is being transformed into a Pump Track Park with an all-new asphalt surface.

The asphalt will eliminate the need for constant maintenance at the existing hard-packed dirt track.

The Lions Club is kicking in $100,000 for the project. The first $50,000 will be provided this year and the remaining half next year.

“This contribution is based on the Lions Club’s community fundraising initiatives and other revenue-generating activities,” according to a report to council by Heather Savage, the town’s community services general manager.

For the town’s part, the 2025-2034 capital program provides $480,000 in 2025 for this project. That’s $190,000 for the project from the property tax levy and $190,000 from development charges.

“This project represents a significant investment in the community’s recreational health and well-being,” Savage wrote. “By creating a modern, low-maintenance track that accommodates a variety of outdoor sports, it ensures long-term benefits for people of all ages and abilities.”

A key component of the upgrade includes collaboration with a consultant who developed a conceptual design to enhance the usability of the park. The modern design will accommodate BMX bikes, skateboards, and scooters. It will enable a more inclusive and accessible experience for riders of all ages and skill levels.

“This project aims to create a modern, low-maintenance track that serves the diverse needs of the community while fostering a safe, dynamic environment for outdoor sports,” Savage said.

The town invited consultants in March 2024 to review, evaluate, and provide recommendations for improvements to the current BMX Park.

A request for quotes was issued and the town and the Lion’s Club met with the successful consultant to discuss the requirements of the proposed Pump Track Park. Municipal staff will soon be evaluating submissions from a request for tenders.

“The generous funding contribution from the Lions Club plays a crucial role in bringing this vision to life and, with their support, the project will foster a safe, dynamic environment that encourages active participation and community engagement for years to come,” Savage wrote.


Orangeville Lions dedicate $100,000 to building pump track at Alder BMX Park

