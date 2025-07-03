Orangeville Lions contribute first half of $100,000 commitment for BMX pump track at Alder Street Parklands

July 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder Street Parklands.

Orangeville Lions Club members gathered at the BMX Park on June 23 for a $50,000 cheque presentation with Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor and manager of community services Heather Savage.

The $50,000 donation is the first half of the Lions’ $100,000 commitment to build a pump track, with an observation deck and shade shelters. The total cost of the project is $480,000, and the Town of Orangeville will provide $380,000 for its construction.

“I think the best part of this is being able to build relationships and collaborative partnerships with service clubs that do so much for our community,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “Being able to fiscally manage the budget while getting support from outside agencies is just such an important way to be able to grow the recreation offerings in the community.”

“The service clubs do so much in the community and we’ve been so fortunate to have great partnerships with the Lions Club in the past. Having them continue to support this project is so important,” she added.

When complete, the project will feature an all-new asphalt surface, eliminating the ongoing maintenance associated with the current hard-packed dirt track. The pump track’s design will also allow for a broader range of recreational activities, accommodating BMX bikes, skateboards, and scooters.

“I think this is going to be a great addition to the recreation infrastructure that we’ve got in the community. I know the kids are super excited about it. The BMX track was good for a while, but it needed an upgrade, and this is the perfect upgrade that will really get people having that type of active play in this side of town,” Mayor Post told the Citizen. “I think it’s going to be amazing.”

Orangeville LionBill Theeuwen, who attended the cheque presentation, has been actively involved in overseeing the project and noted his group’s gratitude for the Town of Orangeville’s partnership.

“We’ve had a great relationship with the Town, working together to do projects within the community which we think benefit the community,” he said. “It’s been a great relationship with the Town, in the sense that we’re able to help fund these capital projects, and the Town then takes them over to maintain them and run them for us.”

Other Lions projects in the community include Murray’s Mountain by Princess Elizabeth Public School, the Orangeville Lions Club Sports Park on Diane Drive, the Island Lake Playscape and the Island Lake Pergola.

The new pump track for the Alder BMX Park is the Lions’ latest community-based project. The design was decided through conversations with professionals and stakeholders.

“Based on the consultation we’ve had with various experts and the community, a pump track is more relevant now and would get better use by the community than the BMX Park,” said Theeuwen. “We think the timing is perfect for this to happen.”

Orangeville Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor agrees. During the cheque presentation with the local Lions Club, he told the Citizen it’s not being used in its current form and needs an upgrade.

“I think I’m most excited that it’s going to be used in a more productive way. We’ll have more people here, more people enjoying the facilities, and that’s exactly what the town needs,” said Taylor. “The very fact that a community group such as the Lions Club is supporting it as well, it says it’s the right thing to do.”

Looking at the project’s background, the Town of Orangeville’s manager of community services, Heather Savage, said the Town hired a company called Transition Bike Parks to assist with the concept and design of the pump track.

Input was also received from the local bike shop, Cycling Elements (2 Wellington St.), and sports store, Moguls in Mocean (148 Broadway).

The project has since been tendered, and a vendor has been selected to complete its construction.

Savage said the estimated completion date is by the end of next year, if the project moves forward as planned. However, she does expect ground to be broken on the project before the end of 2025.

Savage made note of another Town of Orangeville project, slated for 2026, that will enhance the community. A new entrance will be added to the Alder Recreation Centre near the BMX Park, connected to its existing parking lot, along with overall repairs.

The Orangeville Lions first built the Alder BMX Park in 2011.

“We appreciate our relationship with the town,” Theeuwen said. “It’s worked very well for our club and for the Town, and the entire community benefits.”

Readers Comments (0)