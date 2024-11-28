Orangeville library outlines budget details

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The Orangeville Public Library needs about a three per cent increase in next year’s budget.

Cost estimates for 2025 focus on fostering continued growth and the enhancement of services, said Sheri Marks, the library board of directors chairperson.

Estimates include an additional 1,000 hours for programming and a full-time community engagement specialist.

The library is an integral part of the town’s strategic plan as well as our community. The library provides programming, creates thoughtful partnerships, and is committed to meaningful engagement.

As of September, library membership has increased by 1,000 people for 7,570 active cardholders.

Its eResource service saw 20,000 more users than last year, and attendance at programs, outreach and events has exceeded 9,000 people.

Books and items borrowed numbered 121,500.

Marks said Library staff are resourceful and resilient and will make good use of any resources that are provided.

“We encourage council to consider our budget estimates in their entirety,” she said. “However, we understand the current year of constraints. Your financial support will not only contribute to the library’s vitality but also enhance the quality of life for everyone in Orangeville.

“Remember that funding provided to a library is a great investment in the future of our community.”

Councillor Andy Macintosh asked about the total cost paid by out-of-town library users.

Marks said it’s $199.50 for non-resident users.

“Does that cover your cost?” Macintosh said.

“That’s the cost from the previous numbers plus an administrative fee,” Marks said. “So it covers the cost plus a small administrative fee.”

Coun. Joe Andrews wanted to know an example of how other libraries generate income, and their returns on investment.

Darla Fraser, the library’s CEO, said the library could be rented for various functions. Recently, they had a request to hold a wedding at the library, she said.

“Really, libraries exist to save people money,” she said. “Not to make money.”

Something that jumped out at Coun. Debbie Sherwood was $11 million for future growth and library expansion in 2028.

Marks said that amount is a “placeholder” from when the board went through the entire strategic plan for expansion years ago.

“So in order to ensure we don’t lose sight of all that information and the resources that were put into that strategic plan, that was the number at the time,” Marks said. “So that number wouldn’t be realistic anymore. Things have changed over the years.”

