Orangeville Library celebrating final TD Reading Club Event with Touch-a-Truck

August 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Public Library is inviting the community to attend the final TD Summer Reading Club event of the season this weekend.

At the Alder Recreation Centre’s rear parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the library will host a Touch-a-Truck event, where kids can explore a police cruiser, fire truck, snowplow, and Zamboni, among other vehicles.

First responders and town staff will be on hand to answer any questions children may have. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to paint a bus.

“This has been another incredible summer for the TD Summer Reading Club, and we have watched our community connect, discover, and soar through books and activities,” said Darla Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of the Orangeville Public Library. “It’s a reminder that literacy, creativity, and fun thrive through our Public Libraries.”

This event is open to everyone, and all activities are free of charge.

“Thank you to our community partner,” said Fraser. “Touch-a-Truck is made possible with the support of Orangeville Fire, Dufferin OPP, Orangeville First Student, and the Town of Orangeville’s Public Works and Community Services departments.”

This summer’s prize winners from the TD Summer Reading Club will be announced at 3 p.m. at the Touch-a-Truck event by the library’s summer students, Katie and Evelyn. At that time they will also reveal the total minutes read by participants this year.

The TD Summer Reading Club helps youth track the books they’ve read over the summer and compete for fun prizes.


