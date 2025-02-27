Orangeville Junior C Northmen honour players, coaches at annual banquet

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen have been a success since their inaugural season in 2022.

Because of the strong support and lacrosse program in the town, Orangeville is one of the few places, and the only town of its size to have an ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ Junior lacrosse team.

The Junior C team gathered for their annual banquet on Feb. 22, to celebrate the success of the season and honour both players and coaches.

The banquet was held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Alton and several awards were given out.

Luke Downard received the Ron McGuire Northmen of the Year award.

The Defensive Player of the Year award went to Cameron McClintock.

Jacob Lundgren was honoured as the Rookie of the Year.

The Graduating Player of the Year award went to Lyle MacNeil.

Aiden Toogood received the Steve Payne Award for Unsung Hero.

The Transition Player of the Year award was given to Owen Kelly.

Jack Fitzpatrick was honoured as Player of the Year.

The Offensive Player of the Year award was given to Josh Presley.

In addition to team awards, the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League also bestowed honours on players and coaching staff.

Northmen Junior C coaching staff, Taylor Hartley, Ty Mikulik, Malcolm Young, and Aiden MacLeod, were honoured as the OJCLL West Division Coaching Staff of the Year.

Josh Presley was awarded the League Most Valuable Player. Presley was also honoured by the League as the leading scorer with 18 games played, 36 goals, 9 assists, and a total of 105 points for the season.

Northmen Junior C general manager Kent Cotton credits the Orangeville Minor system with the reason that Northmen Junior teams are so strong, citing the fact that some junior players graduated out of the league, and have returned to coach minor teams in Orangeville.

It will be a rebuilding year for the Junior C Northmen as 11 players have finished their junior career and graduated out this year.

Northmen executives aren’t worried. They have faith in the remaining players and will now be looking to fill those empty positions with more talented and skilled local players.

The awards banquet evening allowed many players to connect with their Northmen teammates before moving on to new endeavours.

