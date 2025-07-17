Sports

Orangeville Junior B Northmen will face Elora in the West final

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen will be up against the Elora Hawks for the West Division championship in the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League.

The Northmen are 6-2 for the playoffs.

In the first round of playoffs, the Northmen eliminated the Owen Sound North Stars in a series that went five games and wrapped up with a 10-4 Orangeville win on June 29, on their home floor at the Alder Street Arena.

That set up the Northmen for the next round of the series against the St. Catharines Athletics.

That series got underway on July 6 in Orangeville. Game One ended with a 12-7 Northmen win after the Orangeville team scored five goals in the first period and followed up with five more in the second.

The Northmen took a commanding lead in the series when they travelled to St. Catharines on July 8 to play Game Two at Canada Games Park.

Orangeville took control of the game when they finished the first period with a 6-1 lead and put all the pressure on the Athletics to try to mount a comeback and get back into the game.

The Northmen finished off the game with four unanswered goals in the final period to leave the floor with a 15-3 win and a two-game advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The series returned to Orangeville for Game Three on Friday, July 11.

This time, the Northmen did all their scoring in the first period.

The Northmen’s goals came from Trevor Noble, Marcello Carreiro, Evan Miller, and Nolan Long for two.

The Northmen left the floor with a 5-3 win to wrap up the series in a three-game sweep and advance to the final.

The Elora Hawks will provide some tough competition in the final series.

Orangeville finished the regular season with a 19-1 record, good for 38 points. They averaged over 12 goals per game.

Elora completed the regular season with 16 wins and four losses.

As of press time, the schedule for the championship series had not yet been announced.


