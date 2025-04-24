General News

Orangeville high school to host annual Dress and Suit Drive

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Prom Committee at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) is holding its annual Dress and Suit Drive on May 1.

The event, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m., helps students find affordable formal wear for Grade 8 graduation, prom, and summer weddings.

ODSS’s Prom Committee is seeking donations of formal wear, particularly suits and dress pants in sizes for graduating Grade 8 students. Donations of gently used dresses, suits, dress shirts, shoes, jewellery and ties are a big help as well.

Donations can be dropped off at ODSS’s front office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in support of the Dress and Suit Drive.

“Join us onMay 1st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and shop incredible deals– suits and dresses for $10, shirts and shoes for $5 and accessories for just $2. This event is open to the entire community and proceeds go to offsetting the cost of prom [at ODSS]. Let’s come together to support our students and make prom unforgettable,” said Caitlin Elson, ODSS Prom Committee member.

The Dress and Suit Drive has been held for over 15 years in the community.

The Prom Committee’s goal is to reduce the cost of prom for students through fundraisers, while also offering affordable formal wear to those who need it.

“What we really like about this fundraiser is that we are also helping members of the community, specifically Grade 8 grads, find affordable and stylish formal wear,” said Elson.

She told the Citizen, the Prom Committee is hoping to help 50 individuals find the perfect suit or dress for them, which would raise $500.

“We’ve seen an increase in the costs associated with prom and are hoping to increase our fundraising in order to keep prom accessible to all students who wish to attend,” Elson noted.

She said she’d encourage anyone looking to support graduating ODSS students to stop by the Dress and Suit Drive.

“Finding formal wear can be super exciting, but also stressful when it comes to cost and finding the right outfit. Whether you’re donating clothing or coming to our Dress and Suit Drive, it really makes a difference for so many people,” said Elson. “We hope to see you all [there].”

ODSS is located at 22 Faulkner St., Orangeville.


