Orangeville Girl Guides to hold 75th Anniversary Tea at Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

A local group is celebrating a significant anniversary later this month.

The Orangeville Girl Guides are holding a 75th Anniversary Tea at the Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church on Sept. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The local Girl Guides troupe, aged nine to 11, meets once a week from September to May and participates in community outings, cookie fundraisers, camping, and sleepovers.

The way the program works – kids aged five and six are enrolled in the Sparks program, seven- and eight-year-olds are Embers, nine to 11 are Guides, 12 to 14 are pathfinders, and rangers are 15 to 17.

The Orangeville Girl Guides have 23 members at the moment, and they’ll be serving tea and cookies at the upcoming 75th anniversary event.

A celebratory 75th anniversary cake will be cut as well to mark the milestone.

The Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church is located at 6 John St., Orangeville.

