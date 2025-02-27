Headline News

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend.

The Coldest Night of the Year returned to the Orangeville Food Bank on Saturday, Feb. 22 and raised over $173,000.

“The spirit of generosity and community was on full display during this year’s Coldest Night of the Year or as we like to call it at the food bank, the best day ever! We are thrilled to announce that the event was a grand success, thanks to the incredible support of our 513 walkers, 1,784 donors, 99 volunteers, and 38 sponsors, entertainers, photographers and staff,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank.

“The annual walk, held on Saturday, February 22nd, brought together individuals, families, and teams to raise awareness and crucial funds for the Orangeville Food Bank, which provides vital support to those experiencing hunger, in our community.”

Donations continue to be accepted until March 31, so while the event has concluded, there’s still an opportuity to add to the food bank’s fundraising total.

“Every dollar raised will go towards essential services that help our most vulnerable community members,” DeCaprio noted.

The top 10 individual fundraisers this year, in order of amount raised, are Nancy Claridge, Cathy Wilson, Lisa Shulist, Christopher Dawe, Orangeville Food Bank, Kat S., Carol Foley, Samantha Smith, Jaqui Frampton and Tia Levan. Nancy Claridge, this year’s top fundraiser, generated $5,081.

The top 10 teams, in order of amount raised, are St. Mark’s Marchers, Optimist Club of Orangeville, Orangeville Food Bank, Walk the Talk, Thursday Trail Blazers, Ukuladies and Ukuladies, Cathy’s Cakewalkers, MOMSROCK, Wild West Wednesdays and the Rotary Club of Orangeville. The St. Mark’s Marchers, this year’s top fundraising team, raised $14,825.

“We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of generosity from our community,” said DeCaprio. “The funds raised will have a lasting impact on those facing food insecurity in our community, and we encourage anyone who still wishes to donate to do so before the end of March.”

To make a donation, please visit en.cnoy.org/location/orangeville and click “donate direct” or contact Carrie-Anne DeCaprio by phone at 226-558-2109 or email at carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org.

“Thank you, Orangeville, for making this year’s Coldest Night of the Year an overwhelming success,” said DeCaprio. “Together, we are making a real difference!”


