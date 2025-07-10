Orangeville Food Bank opens new location for Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Food Bank announced it will be opening the new home of the Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank at 27 Main St. N.

A community open house will be held on Aug. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new location.

“Residents, partners, and local leaders are warmly invited to tour the space and discover the valuable services it will offer,” reads a press release from the Orangeville Food Bank on Monday (July 6).

The new food bank location will begin serving clients in early September and represents a significant advancement in enhancing food access throughout Dufferin County, according to the Orangeville Food Bank.

“Many families in and around Grand Valley have long faced transportation barriers to accessing food support. This location not only bridges that gap — it opens doors to a deeper level of community collaboration,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank.

The new facility features shared office space for local service agencies that have not previously had a physical presence in Grand Valley. This is intended to strengthen support for vulnerable residents beyond food access.

“This launch is made possible thanks to the unwavering support of local donors, volunteers, and community partners who share our mission of ensuring food security for all,” said the Orangeville Food Bank.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the open house. Light refreshments will be served.”

Please RSVP to carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org if you plan on attending the community open house.

