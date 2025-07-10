Headline News

Orangeville Food Bank opens new location for Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank

July 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Food Bank announced it will be opening the new home of the Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank at 27 Main St. N.

A community open house will be held on Aug. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new location.

“Residents, partners, and local leaders are warmly invited to tour the space and discover the valuable services it will offer,” reads a press release from the Orangeville Food Bank on Monday (July 6).

The new food bank location will begin serving clients in early September and represents a significant advancement in enhancing food access throughout Dufferin County, according to the Orangeville Food Bank.

“Many families in and around Grand Valley have long faced transportation barriers to accessing food support. This location not only bridges that gap — it opens doors to a deeper level of community collaboration,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank.

The new facility features shared office space for local service agencies that have not previously had a physical presence in Grand Valley. This is intended to strengthen support for vulnerable residents beyond food access.

“This launch is made possible thanks to the unwavering support of local donors, volunteers, and community partners who share our mission of ensuring food security for all,” said the Orangeville Food Bank.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the open house. Light refreshments will be served.”

Please RSVP to carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org if you plan on attending the community open house.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...

Province commits $9.5 million to enhance transit between Orangeville and Dundalk

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over ...

Teddy Bear Clinic for kids returning to Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents, mark your calendars for the return of a “beary” special tradition at Headwaters Health Care ...

Historic Corbetton Church reopens after extensive renovations, now available to rent

By Paula Brown Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of Dufferin has just the rental ...

Dufferin County gets kudos for efforts on homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS A national organization has recognized Dufferin County for its work against chronic homelessness. The county reduced chronic homelessness by 32 per cent ...

Orangeville Food Bank opens new location for Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank announced it will be opening the new home of the Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank at 27 ...

Celebrating a century of flight: Vintage airplanes soar into Dufferin for anniversary event

Oldest flying Royal Canadian Airforce airplane makes rare appearance at Martin Airfield By Paula Brown Aviation enthusiasts flew into Dufferin County for a special event ...

Great food, live music and family-fun awaits at 16th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest

By Sam Odrowski Delicious food, live music and fun activities for families are returning to the community in support of a good cause. The 16th ...

Orangeville Lions contribute first half of $100,000 commitment for BMX pump track at Alder Street Parklands

By Sam Odrowski Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder ...

Local healthcare workers recognized for contributions at Headwaters

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) honoured the contributions of staff members and their commitment to service at the local hospital by presenting ...