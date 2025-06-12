Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank with a new electric delivery vehicle.

The Food Bank took delivery of a brand-new Nissan Ariya EV on Tuesday, June 3, at its Commerce Road location in Orangeville.

The new vehicle will make deliveries to clients without the large Orangeville Food Bank logo, which is on the side of their current vehicles. The Nissan Ariya EV will allow clients to receive deliveries without any possible stigma that may be attached to a food bank delivery.

“The vehicle does not have a logo,” Carrie-Anne explained. “Our big vans all have big logs with Orangeville Food Bank on the side – they stick out like a sore thumb. This vehicle allow us to delivery to our clients in a dignified manner. It keeps a level of anonymity for our clients.”

The anonymous donor gifted $50,000 to the Orangeville Food Bank specifically to help it buy a new electric vehicle. Orangeville Nissan and Nissan Canada stepped up and funded the rest of the cost for the vehicle.

"We are doing a 'thank-you' today here at the food bank," explained Carrie-Anne Decaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank.

“We were given an anonymous donation of $50,000 to go towards an electric vehicle. We are here today to thank them. What the $50,000 didn’t cover for the new vehicle, Orangeville Nissan and Nissan Canada covered the rest for us. It was very generous all around. Orangeville Nissan is a big supporter of ours, and Nissan Canada is a huge supporter of food banks across the country. We have a lot of support in the community and the car dealerships and grocery stores really help us out,” she said as staff and volunteers gathered around the new vehicle during the announcement on June 3.

