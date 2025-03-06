General News

Orangeville Food Bank aims to raise 55,000 lbs of food with Annual Springalicious Campaign

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

It’s that time of the year again when the Orangeville Food Bank holds its annual spring food drive.

With the goal of collecting 55,000 lbs of food, the annual Springalicious Campaign is running from April 1 to 30.

Volunteers will collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations at Orangeville’s Zehrs, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This initiative is a vital part of ensuring food security for those in our community,” said Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager of the Orangeville Food Bank. “With rising food costs and increasing demand, every donation makes a difference. And honestly – we have a blast at these events with the awesome customers while they tackle their weekly grocery adventure!”

To participate, drop off food donations at participating grocery stores, make monetary contributions or organize your own mini-food drive within your workplace, school or community group.

“The community is encouraged to come together to support local families facing food insecurity,” said a press release from the Orangeville Food Bank.

The Orangeville Food Bank would like to thank all donors, volunteers, and partners for their generosity and support, which makes this event a success, year after year.


