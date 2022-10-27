General News

Orangeville Fire holding recruitment sessions for volunteer force

October 27, 2022

Orangeville Fire will be hosting two upcoming information sessions for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter with the local department. 

“Becoming a volunteer firefighter is very rewarding,” said Orangeville Fire Chief Ronald Morden. “Giving back to the community, staying active, making new friends and being part of the ‘fire family’ are just a few benefits. I strongly encourage you to come to one of our information sessions, even if it’s just to learn more about the role.”

Volunteer firefighters are made up of Orangeville residents who are committed to protecting their community through hands-on work as a part of Orangeville Fire’s team. 

The 2022 Volunteer Recruitment Information Sessions will be held at the Orangeville Fire Station at 10 Dawson Road. 

Session 1 is being held on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. and Session 2 is being held Nov.10 at 7 p.m.

To become a volunteer firefighter with Orangeville Fire, you must attend one of the information sessions to receive an application package.

Several minimum qualifications must also be met:

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have First Aid and CPR Level C (upon hire)

• Earned a Secondary School Graduation Diploma

• Are able to pass physical and medical screening

• Have a valid Class “G” Ontario Drivers Licence

• You must obtain a DZ Licence within one year

• Volunteers must reside within the Town of Orangeville



         


