Orangeville Fire Department competing against Dufferin OPP in charity hockey game

The Orangeville Fire Department and Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are teaming up for a friendly yet fierce charity hockey game in support of two vital not-for-profit organizations: Dufferin Children’s and Family Services and the Orangeville Food Bank.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, March 15, with the puck dropping at 5 p.m. at the Alder Red Rink in Orangeville.

“The game will feature local heroes—firefighters and police officers—taking to the ice for a great cause, all while raising awareness and funds to support two essential community services,” said the Orangeville Food Bank in a press release. “Dufferin Children’s and Family Services provides crucial support to children and families in need, while the Orangeville Food Bank works tirelessly to combat hunger and ensure food security for local residents.”

Admission to the event is a $10 donation at the door, with all proceeds going to Dufferin Children’s and Family Services and the Orangeville Food Bank.

“Spectators can look forward to a fun-filled evening with plenty of excitement on the ice, as well as opportunities to support local families in need. This event promises to be a fantastic way for community members of all ages to show their support while enjoying some local sports action,” said the food bank’s press release.

“Join us for a night of family fun, friendly competition, and, most importantly, supporting two great causes! See you at the Alder Red Rink on March 15th!”

