Orangeville FC Storm teams’ blank opposition during weekend games

April 3, 2025

By Chris Broom

Storm FC teams from the Orangeville Minor Soccer Club held their opponents goalless in winter league play over the past weekend.

The Storm FC U15 Boys were able to avoid the worst of the freezing rain on Saturday (March 29) evening by heading south to take on the Toronto Cherry Beach Hawks at The Hangar in Downsview Park.

The game featured fast action in a 6 versus 6 format on a reduced-size pitch, with the Orangeville team opening up a two-goal lead before halftime on goals from the team’s leading scorer, Jonah Traikos. The first goal was scored off a rebound with Traikos reacting quickly to bang home the loose ball while he created the second goal by stealing the ball from a Hawks player.

Cameron Marker and Wade Myers each played a half-game in net and shared the shutout, making the two-goal lead hold up while the team played an ‘’organized and disciplined game’’ in front of them, according to Storm head coach Jeff Deimling.

The team has three games left in April in Provincial Indoor Soccer League play before they start a rigorous schedule in the new iModel outdoor league.

Sunday afternoon saw the first-place Storm FC U13 Girls travel to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga to take on the Guelph Jr. Gryphons in the dome.

According to head coach Peter Mortson, the team played ‘”a great technical game – positionally we were excellent, good spacing, width and depth.”

The lone goal of the game was scored by Orangeville’s Maliha Traikos and keeper Amina Elmansory registered her eighth shutout of the season in the win.

The team has a slim 1-point lead over the Etobicoke Energy team, who also hold a game in hand.

Orangeville has two more games in April, the next game being Saturday, April 5 at 11:15 a.m. at the same location in Mississauga.

