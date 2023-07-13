General News

Orangeville electrifying buses fleet following $83,000 federal investment

July 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota and Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post announced a federal investment of more than $83,000 on July 7 to support planning activities for a transition to zero emission buses in Orangeville.

This investment will enable the development of a transit fleet electrification transition plan, which will inform the procurement of electric buses and charging infrastructure. 

Studies conducted through this project will result in a comprehensive report that will guide Orangeville’s investments and decision-making regarding the implementation of a zero-emission transit fleet.

“Transportation is the Town of Orangeville’s largest contributing sector to community GHG emissions. This study will outline a step-by-step process that council can consider as a means to replace transit buses with battery electric vehicles after the lease of the new, smaller on-demand buses is completed in 2028. Shifting away from fossil fuel engines, towards zero emission alternatives, presents an opportunity for significant GHG emission reductions and is a step closer to the Town’s goal of reaching net-zero by 2050,” said Mayor Post.



         


