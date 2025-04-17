Sports

Orangeville Curling Club hosts final bonspiel of the season

April 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It’s that time of year when most ice pads are being removed for the summer.

For the season’s end, the Orangeville Curling Club held one final bonspiel on Friday, April 11 to wrap up the curling season.

The annual Carey On Bonspiel had the remaining eight teams in the tournament on the ice to see who would win the cup this year.

The tournament and cup is named after former club member Harry Carey.

A total of 16 teams entered in the tournament and went through a series of playdowns over two weeks. A loss meant they were moved to the consolation round. Teams were entered in four different divisions based on experience and skill level.

It was an open bonspiel, meaning any club member could enter. Teams were put together with a draft where the skip could select players to be on their team.

“This is an open tournament, you sign up for it. If you’re in the club and in any league you can be part of it,” explained Orangeville Curling Club board member and former president, Brian Kingstone. “There are 16 people who are rated as skips. They have a list of all the people who are vices, seconds and leads. The Skips will choose the team on two levels. First, they pick for the vice. Then the order is reversed when picking the lead. It’s a player draft.”

A winning team would move along through the schedule. However, a loss meant a team would be dropped to a second round but could still battle their way back into the finals.

The final night of competition had eight teams playing on the four club ice sheets for a total of 32 players battling it out for the top honours in their division.

The event is the last tournament of the year at the Orangeville Curling Club.

The tournament winner was Team Cornelius, made up of team members Dan Cornelius, Dave Wolburgh, Logan Dzoutzidis, and Murphy Mountjoy.

There was one day of curling after the bonspiel where Club members could have one final afternoon of recreational curling before the ice was taken out for the summer.

The final tournament was a fun event with a lot of spectators watching the games from the Club’s lounge and enjoying the end-of-season party. 


