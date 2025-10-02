General News

Orangeville courthouse parking lot undergoing rehabilitation project

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initative Reporter

Construction has begun at the Zina Street Courthouse parking lot in Orangeville.

The County of Dufferin recently awarded the construction contract to Tri Capital Paving to rehabilitate the parking lot.

The parking lot rehabilitation will improve drainage, pedestrian accessibility, and overall functionality.

“The scope of work includes select concrete sidewalk and curb replacement, addressing overland drainage concerns, widening of the lot entrance from Elizabeth Street and overall accessibility improvements,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release. “During the project, some parking will be temporarily relocated.”

The project will occur in two phases.

Phase 1 began on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and is expected to take approximately 10 working days to complete.

Phase 2 will start after Phase 1 is complete, and is estimated to take 28 working days.

“Phase 1 will impact the Ministry-designated parking stalls, which will be temporarily relocated along the northwest side of the lot, with judicial team access maintained at the west entrance,” said the County of Dufferin. “During this time, visitors parking in the west half of the lot will be redirected to the east area and along the outside of the lot, with signage provided to indicate limited parking and overflow options available on-street and in the north overflow area. Pedestrians are asked to follow signage and use designated sidewalks and crossings for safe access.”

Phase 2 of the project will affect the west half of the lot. Although full access to the sallyport and east parking areas will be maintained.

The County of Dufferin and Tri Capital Paving are working to minimize disruption associated with the rehabilitation project. However, visitors can expect temporary changes to parking and pedestrian access throughout the project timeline.


