Orangeville council to consider automated speed enforcement

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Some Settlers Creek area residents would like to see automated speed enforcement measures taken to improve the safety of their neighbourhood.

Sheri Ann El-Sarraf and Renee Ghanem are members of the fledgling Settlers Creek Community Watch group. They brought their concerns about speeding motorists on Alder Street and Spencer Avenue to Orangeville council when it met on Aug. 12.

Ghanem said Orangeville has long been a safe place to raise children.

“Over time, with the growth, there environment is not as peaceful,” she said. “We do have issues with speeding that goes on throughout the day and night.”

And that raises concerns about their children safely getting to school in the morning and playing and riding bikes in the evening.

There are also concerns about the safety of older residents who enjoy walking the neighbourhood.

“We all just want to enjoy our neighbourhood without worry of the traffic that speeds through daily,” Ghanem said.

Residents realize that members of the OPP can’t spend the whole day in one area of town. And, she said, a continuous presence would raise policing costs. But that wouldn’t be an issue for an automated speed enforcement (ASE) system.

“The only message that we feel that would be heard is a harsh one, which is tickets to offenders,” Ghanem said. “Nothing will replace police, but our hope is this will help with excessive speeds.”

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor gave notice of a motion he plans to table at the next meeting about road safety issues and speeding vehicles in town. He said Settlers Creek is just the start of the effort to slow speeding motorists. Other areas will be pursued afterwards, depending on feedback from town staff.

Many Ontario municipalities are experiencing road safety issues, including speeding, he said.

“Dufferin County council and over 20 municipalities have shared that we are having a road safety emergency in many areas of our province,” Taylor said. “Orangeville has received and continues to receive significant concerns about road safety from residents.”

Settlers Creek, specifically Spencer Avenue, has had numerous concerns raised about speed and safety by residents.

The piece of Spencer Avenue adjacent to Spencer Avenue School is a school safety zone, but many motorists continue to drive at unacceptable speeds near the school.

Taylor’s motion will ask that council direct staff to prepare a report on the potential implementation of ASE in the Spencer Avenue School Safety Zone.

Then upon implementation, staff will be directed to report back to council within a year to review results and identify other potential areas for implementation within the municipality.

In answer to resident Matthew Smith’s question, Taylor said a speed study last carried out on Spencer Avenue showed that speeding wasn’t an issue on the thoroughfare.

“However, it was close,” Taylor said. “There is speeding on that street, but not enough to warrant further traffic changes or whatnot.”

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, said a speed study was last carried out on the street over two months in 2023 and 2024.

“During that time there was about 100,000 vehicles went through the area and there was less than 0.3 [per cent] of the traffic going above 60 kms/hr,” Kocialek said. “So three cars out of 1,000 were going above 60 km/hr which is still speeding but it’s not a high volume.”

Council was asked at what point speeding becomes a concern.

“I’d have to check the values,” Kocialek said. “What’s determined as [a] significant event. Normally when you see speeding more in the five or six per cent, that’s usually a case where you have concerns.”

Taylor said he’d like see town staff return to council and present options on how to curb speeding in the area.

“What I’m specifically getting at when I’m talking about this is photo radar,” Taylor said. “In my mind, if the speed limit is 40 (kms/hr) and you go 41, you’re going to get a ticket.”

He’s already anticipating the “Facebook warriors” who will claim the town is filling its coffers with monetary penalties for speeding. But, he said, that isn’t the case.

“So get off your keyboard and don’t write that we’re going to be padding our pockets with it financially because it simply isn’t true,” he said.

For those people who believe the effort is a cash grab, Councillor Andy Macintosh suggested they simply slow down.

“We won’t get your money,” he said.

Macintosh said Spencer Avenue isn’t the only street that has a speeding problem.

“If you ask anybody on any street, they’re going to say we have a problem,” he said. “And we can’t have cameras on every street.”

Coun. Debbie Sherwood said she has a problem with how Spencer Avenue is mentioned four times in Taylor’s notice of motion.

“Only because, as it’s been stated, Spencer Avenue isn’t the only problem,” she said.

Besides, she said, Kocialek previously said studies have indicated that speeding isn’t a great problem in that area.

“I don’t know if I’m going to support it if it’s just specific to Spencer Avenue,” Sherwood said.

Mayor Lisa Post said there are strict rules that govern where a radar camera can be placed. Provincial highways are excluded, as are zones with certain speed limits. And there’s a requirement for signage to warn motorists of ASE being used.

“There are very, very strict requirements that have to be met by a municipality,” Post said. “I think that’s what important to capture in this motion.”

She suggested the notice of motion be amended to exclude specific mention of Settlers Creek and specifically Spencer Avenue.

“It would allow the staff to look at ASE as a solution for the community but it would recognize that Spencer Avenue is one of the areas that we’ve recognized as a problem,” Post said.

“I like the fact that we’re not showing favoritism to one specific neighbourhood,” Sherwood said.

