Orangeville community warms the night at Coldest Night of the Year 2026

March 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Event nearly reaches $200,000 goal to support neighbours facing hunger

What the Orangeville community created at Coldest Night of the Year 2026 was truly magical.

From the moment the first walkers arrived to the final ember glowing in the burn barrels, Orangeville came together with heart, generosity, and the kind of spirit that makes remarkable things happen.

This year had its own kind of enchantment. The drone footage capturing our walkers from above-and that incredible thermal imaging heart glowing in the night-was a powerful reminder of what this event represents: a community moving together with warmth and purpose.

A heartfelt thank you to our Lead Sponsor, Orangeville Nissan, and to all of the sponsors and community groups who stepped forward to support this event. Your partnership makes it possible for this night-and the impact that follows-to happen.

We’re still smiling about some of the magic-makers who made the evening unforgettable. Jim Menken’s stunning howling wolf ice carving, still proudly standing outside the Orangeville Food Bank. Nat Leitch, who helped warm us up. The Ukuladies and Ukuladdies, who had us laughing and singing along to “500 Miles.” Fantabulous DJ Sam from Dufferin DJs, who kept the energy buzzing from start to finish. And the Town Crier’s poem and Heather’s heartfelt words, which reminded us why we walk and who we walk for.

Behind the scenes, an extraordinary team of volunteers and staff made the night run beautifully-from the registration team who welcomed every walker, to the kitchen crew keeping everyone warm and fed, the swag bag stuffers who prepared every detail, the Burn Barrel Brigade who kept the glow alive outside, and the parking team guiding everyone safely in the cold.

Every role mattered. Every helping hand mattered.

Because of this community-sponsors, volunteers, walkers, donors, staff, and supporters-are now on the verge of reaching our $200,000 goal. That number represents meals, dignity, support, and hope for our neighbours.

“You didn’t just take part in an event. You showed what happens when a community shows up for each other. Thank you for your generosity. Thank you for your energy. And thank you for standing in the cold so others don’t have to. Because when this community shows up, nobody walks alone,” Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, Donor Engagement and Outreach Manager.


