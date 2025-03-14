Sports

Orangeville Blitz end hockey season early, drop out of playoffs

March 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville Blitz management has announced that the local senior hockey team will not continue with the rest of the season.

The Ontario Super Hockey League is now entering the playoffs.

The Blitz led the COSHL Division with a 15-6 record.

In a statement released on Feb. 25, Blitz management said, “We are writing to formally announce that the Orangeville Blitz we be resigning from participation in the playoffs and the Ontario Super Hockey League effective immediately.”

The remaining teams in the COSHL division will continue to battle it out for the division championship.

The remaining teams include Madoc, Trent Hills, Richmond Hill, and The Country.

Eight teams in the League’s WOSHL division have also started playoffs.

“Since taking over the team in late 2023, this journey has been filled with both triumphs and challenges that have shaped our organization,” the statement said. “Our transition from the Western Ontario Senior Hockey League (WOSHL) to the Central Ontario Senior Hockey League (COSHL) was a pivotal step, bringing new opportunities for growth and development. Through hard work and dedication, we transformed this team from a last-place finish in 2023-24 to winning the inaugural COSHL League Championship this year—an achievement we are incredibly proud of.”

Team management did not give a reason as to why the team decided to step away before the end of the season, however, the statement indicates they did not like the direction the league was taking.

“After careful evaluation of the league’s direction and our own future goals, we have determined that it is in the best interest of the Orangeville Blitz to respectfully step away from the OSHL. While this marks the end of one chapter, it also signals the beginning of an exciting new era. We are thrilled to share that, starting with the 2025-26 season, we will be making changes that will position our team for continued success in a new league.”

Blitz management said they will continue to be an active part of the community, and will announce what the team’s plans will be in the future once that is determined.

This was only the Blitz’s second season as a senior team in Orangeville.


