Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

February 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local hockey team is helping patients at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) feel a little more comfortable during their stay after donating teddy bears to the local hospital. 

Members of the Orangeville Blitz hockey club dropped off more than 150 stuffed animals at Headwaters Hospital on Tuesday (Feb. 18). The plushies were collected through a “teddy bear toss” the Blitz held during one of their games in December. 

“It’s important as part of a team in town to make sure we support everyone that we can. Over 50 per cent of our team is from the local area so it’s important for us and the players to have that community involvement. We’ve been able to touch so many different families within the community and many of these causes resonate with the players; they go through it themselves,” said Terry Sheppard, general manager of the Orangeville Blitz. 

The Orangeville Blitz was originally based out of Erin but moved to Orangeville in 2023. The team regularly hosts events raising awareness for causes as well as community-focused events, including Hockey Fights Cancer, Veterans Night, Minor Hockey Night, and Mental Health Awareness Day. 

The stuffed animals donated by the Orangeville Blitz will be distributed to pediatric patients at Headwaters Health Care Centre to help give them comfort while they are receiving treatment. 

“We’re so grateful for the support of our community and the Orangeville Blitz,” said Kim Delahunt, CEO and president of Headwaters Hospital. “These donations will provide comfort and a sense of security to our pediatric patients during their stay at Headwaters. A hospital visit can be overwhelming for children, and simple acts of kindness, like the donation of a stuffed animal, can make a huge difference in a child’s healing journey.”


