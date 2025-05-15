Orangeville athletes perform well on opening day of track and field competition

By Brian Lockhart

By Brian Lockhart

Athletes from 15 schools around the region competed on the first day of District 4/10 high school track and field championships on Tuesday, May 6.

The event was held at the University of Guelph.

Due to the number of athletes and events in a meet this size, the events are split up over two days to get everything completed and the results recorded.

Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) had some good results in competition on Day 1.

ODSS finished in the top five spots in the men’s open 2,000-meter steeplechase.

Thomas Beukeboom finished first with a time of 6:37.01. He was followed by Owen Bailey Braun, 6:38.58, Reuben MacLeod, 6:44.57, Ryan Lunnie, 6:49.64, and Adam Whiting, 7:09.84.

ODSS also won the top five spots in the men’s senior 1500-meter race.

Craig Stevenson finished first with a time of 4:08.53, Logan Willcott came in second with 4:09.41, Thomas Beukeboom finished third with 4:14.21, Owen Baily Braun finished fourth with 4:19.51 and Ryan Lunnie finished fifth with 4:30.70.

Leah Wenidiktow, finished in first place in the junior women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 13:32. Leah also finished third in the women’s junior 80-meter hurdles with a time of 13:56.

Jayden Padayachee had a stellar day at the meet. He finished fourth in the senior men’s high jump, and third in the men’s senior 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17:79.

Benjamin Gawthroupe finished fourth in the men’s junior triple jump with a distance of 11.07 meters.

Orangeville women’s junior discus athletes had a good showing. Annika Rait came in first, Zoe Papavasiliou had a third-place finish and Rayne Argel finished in ninth.

Katie Raue finished second in the women’s junior long jump with a distance of 4.79 meters.

In the men’s senior discus, Zachary Bailey finished 6th.

In the women’s junior shot put, Annik Rait finished in 2nd place. Zoe Papavasiliou finished in the number 8 spot.

Jeremy Kalnay did well in the men’s senior shot put with a throw of 10.56 meters – good for third place. Jonathan Marinko finished in seventh place in the men’s senior shot put with a throw of 9.12 meters.

Otzan Carlos-Cummings won the men’s junior discus with a first-place finish. Nikko Hogeveen came in seventh place in that event.

In the men’s novice long jump, Isaac Symons finished in fourth place with a throw of 5.28 meters.

Ailsa Bogan won the 2000-meter open steeplechase finishing in first place with a time of 8:07.90.

In the men’s novice 100-meter dash, Maxwell Lott finished in fifth place with a time of 12.60.

George Bonellos finished eighth in the men’s junior 400-meter dash with a time of 58.94.

In the women’s senior 100-meter dash, Jordan Gorman finished in sixth place with a time of 13.64.

In the men’s senior 400-meter dash, Spencer McLaren finished in fifth place with a time of 55:83.

Adalynn McLean finished in fourth place in the women’s novice 80-meter hurdles with a time of 16.92. Adalynn also finished third in the women’s novice 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.47.

Katie Raue finished in second place in the women’s junior 80-meter hurdles with a time of 12.83.

In the men’s 100-metre novice hurdle, Maxwell Lott finished in first place with a time of 15:63. Bennett Lawson finished in third place with a time of 18:07.

In the men’s 1500-meter, Luka Bailey-Braun finished in sixth place with a time of 4:44.21.

Abby Groves finished 5th in the women’s 1500-meter with a time of 5:32.54.

The team of Cecilia Watt, Sophie Watt, Katie Raue, and Leah Wenidiktow, won the women’s junior 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.07.

In the men’s 4×100-meter junior relay, the ODSS team of Benjamin Gawthroupe, Bennett Lawson, Nikko Hogeveen, and Isaac Symons finished in fifth place with a time of 49.22.

The ODSS senior men’s 4×100-meter relay team finished in second place with a time of 47.12.

Day two of the meet was held at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph on Tuesday, May 13.

Results were not available at press time.

