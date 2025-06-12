Orangeville athletes compete on the track for provincial OFSAA medals

By Brian Lockhart

Top student-athletes from around the province arrived at the Toronto Track & Field Centre at York University in Toronto on June 5-7 to compete at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSSA) track and field championships.

Orangeville was represented by three students from Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) who advanced to the top competition after a series of qualifying events.

Thomas Beukeboom, Bennett Lawson, and Logan Willcott, all competed in track events at the Toronto meet.

Arriving at the OFSAA competition was the result of hard work, training and determination by these local students.

Athletes first had to qualify at the District 4/10 level against other schools in the area. From there, they moved on to the regional level at CWOSSA where the top District athletes faced opponents from Central-Western Ontario schools, raising the bar on the level of competition.

The top qualifiers at CWOSSA went on to compete at West OFSAA.

Because track and field has a large number of events, the province is split into east and west divisions where athletes must compete in a final qualifier to see who will be able to move on to the final OFSAA competition.

ODSS had good results at CWOSAA and 13 athletes moved on to compete at the West OFSAA meet.

Beukeboom, Lawson, and Wilcott all qualified to go to OFSAA to compete against the top track and field athletes in the province.

Beukeboom finished in seventh place in the open men’s 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:13.36. He bested his time at CWOSSA by nine seconds, where he won gold.

Lawson competed in the novice men’s 100-meter hurdles and finished in 19th place in the preliminaries. He didn’t qualify for the final.

Willcott finished in 19th place in the senior men’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:56.64. He finished three seconds faster than his time at CWOSAA.

Just making it to the provincial level at OFSAA is a huge accomplishment and Orangeville and ODSS should be proud of these athletes representing their school and the town.

