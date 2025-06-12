Sports

Orangeville athletes compete on the track for provincial OFSAA medals

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Top student-athletes from around the province arrived at the Toronto Track & Field Centre at York University in Toronto on June 5-7 to compete at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSSA) track and field championships.

Orangeville was represented by three students from Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) who advanced to the top competition after a series of qualifying events.

Thomas Beukeboom, Bennett Lawson, and Logan Willcott, all competed in track events at the Toronto meet.

Arriving at the OFSAA competition was the result of hard work, training and determination by these local students.

Athletes first had to qualify at the District 4/10 level against other schools in the area. From there, they moved on to the regional level at CWOSSA where the top District athletes faced opponents from Central-Western Ontario schools, raising the bar on the level of competition.

The top qualifiers at CWOSSA went on to compete at West OFSAA.

Because track and field has a large number of events, the province is split into east and west divisions where athletes must compete in a final qualifier to see who will be able to move on to the final OFSAA competition.

ODSS had good results at CWOSAA and 13 athletes moved on to compete at the West OFSAA meet.

Beukeboom, Lawson, and Wilcott all qualified to go to OFSAA to compete against the top track and field athletes in the province.

Beukeboom finished in seventh place in the open men’s 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:13.36. He bested his time at CWOSSA by nine seconds, where he won gold.

Lawson competed in the novice men’s 100-meter hurdles and finished in 19th place in the preliminaries. He didn’t qualify for the final.

Willcott finished in 19th place in the senior men’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:56.64. He finished three seconds faster than his time at CWOSAA.

Just making it to the provincial level at OFSAA is a huge accomplishment and Orangeville and ODSS should be proud of these athletes representing their school and the town. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

United churches throughout Dufferin to mark 100th anniversary with community events

By Paula Brown Three church congregations in Dufferin County will be coming together to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the United Church of Canada. ...