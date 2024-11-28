Opera House stage named after Theatre Orangeville’s David Nairn

November 28, 2024

By Constance Scrafield

Theatre Orangeville’s Artistic Director, David Nairn was unexpectedly honoured at the ‘Twas the Night Gala held this year on November 16, at the Hockley Valley Resort. The sparkling event was interrupted by a surprise announcement by Mayor Lisa Post and

with her was Councillor Debbie Sherwood, who is the Council Representative on the Theatre Orangeville Board of Directors.

Having introduced herself and Councillor Sherwood, Mayor Post informed the patrons,

“Tonight, we have the distinct honour of standing before you to celebrate a remarkable individual who has not only brought joy, inspiration, and creativity to our community, but has, for over 25 years, helped shape the very heart of Theatre Orangeville.”

The Mayor called David Nairn a driving force behind the magic that happens on the stage at the Opera House, a magic that has captured imaginations, moved audiences to laughter and tears, and “given countless members of our community a place to explore, create, and belong.”

Sherwood added to this, addressing Nairn directly, “David, your dedication to the arts has touched so many lives. Through your leadership and vision, Theatre Orangeville has become a cornerstone of our community, a place where stories come to life and where talent – both local and beyond – can shine.”

She went on to say that he has inspired a generation of theatre lovers and fostered a spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and excellence that will resonate in the Opera House and the community for years to come.

As a Council, they knew there had to be a fitting way to honour David’s legacy and ensure his contributions are celebrated “long after his final bow.”

The Mayor then announced it was her pleasure, in recognition of “Nairn’s extraordinary service to the community and to the arts,” the Council for the Town of Orangeville unanimously decided that from “this day forward,” the stage in the Opera House would be known as The David Nairn Stage.

Amanda Doerrie, Marketing Strategist for Theatre Orangeville, had been advised to be ready to video what was coming. She was there to record Nairn’s reaction to this momentous accolade, since he had absolutely no idea this was coming. He was completely surprised and as he later admitted, “overwhelmed.”

In the moment, though, Nairn rallied and informed us that, in spite of a certain reluctance, he was persuaded 25 years ago into the job of Artistic Director for what was, essentially, a summer theatre company and he introduced Jim Betts, with thanks, as that person.

To clearly define the depth of this dedication, the stage at the Orangeville Town Hall Opera House has never been named before. The stage is now The David Nairn Stage and there are plaques being installed to confirm it: in the theatre itself and another backstage.

A couple of days later, came the opportunity to exchange, by email, questions and answers, with both Mayor Post and Councillor Sherwood, to learn why presenting this this dedication was important to each of them.

They wrote about how he has “given his heart and soul to the arts community in Dufferin County” Sherwood made the point, how they could not have Nairn not recognized for over “26 years of building TOV to the success it is today.”

For Mayor Post, the entire dedication was “unbelievably meaningful,” adding “making him speechless was pretty incredible too!”

If the new AD, Jennifer Stewart, about to take up the reins asked them, what is most important about Nairn’s role with TOV, how do they reply?

Sherwood commented filling Nairn’s shoes will be difficult but that she is confident in Jennifer Stewart’s abilities; that she will do an extraordinary job.

Post reckoned that Stewart knows everything she needs about Nairn’s legacy, which will guide her to “build on his strong foundation and take TOV to the next level!”

Since that evening, the Citizen had the chance to speak with Nairn about the honour.

“I was very much taken aback,” said he and noted that Post specifically said she doesn’t want to recognize people after they have gone. Nairn was extremely moved at the time but “one had to rally [to thank Jim Betts]. How could I not?”

There was real determination to keep the dedication a strict secret until the announcement. Afterward, it was revealed that Council actually met “in camera” to vote on the motion, making it a well -kept secret.

Even Nairn’s “spider sense usually tingles but I had nothing on my radar…It was a joy to contact them, to thank them.”

Theatre Orangeville’s Panto, co-written by David Nairn and Debbie Collins – Sleeping Beauty – A Fairy’s Tale opens this week, November 28. To learn more and for tickets, go to www.theatreorangeville.ca or call the kindly folk at the Box Office on 519-942-3423

Readers Comments (0)