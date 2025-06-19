Letters to the Editor

Open letter to MP Kyle Seeback re: 11A York Street townhouse proposal

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dear Mr. Seeback,

The developer has created months of red tape and needless staff planning time by deliberately exceeding what they could have built right away, within the Town Official Plan and the existing Zoning.

The letter we needed from you for the June 9, 2025 Council meeting would have announced infrastructure funding to build the new well, previously called the Pullen Well, and the accompanying millions of dollars to expand the struggling sewage plant in Orangeville!

Infrastructure funding from the federal government would create the opportunity to unleash the many hundreds of new subdivision units that remain on HOLD, already approved to be built in Orangeville, some for over five years, waiting for water and sewage infrastructure.

That would be a much quicker path to More Homes Faster. Time continues to be wasted squandering town resources on completely unnecessary re-zoning, when four new houses could be breaking ground now, at 11A York Street if they met the current zoning.

Of course, council voted unanimously against the 11A York Street subdivision proposal, half in a floodplain, with no regard for abutting-built homes, neighbours’ safety, garbage day overflow, and years of construction noise and impacts to KayCee Gardens.

The ‘new well’ has been just waiting for the county to allocate the amount of that shared water to be taken for Orangeville. The town should be able to get the new well up and pumping in a timely way.

The 11A York Street proposal is the wrong location to build 12 housing units, creating a needless distraction from the real ability of Orangeville to get More Houses Built Faster. Orangeville really needs to have someone in government to champion the financing to build the needed water, sanitary sewage and stormwater management for the already planned existing and future residents.

Sincerely,

Karey Shinn

Orangeville


