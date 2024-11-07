Open letter re: MP Kyle Seeback’s Oct. 31 letter ‘Axe the sales tax new home sales’

November 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dear Editor,

With reference to the recent letter from Kyle Seeback, MP for Dufferin-Caledon, it seems that part information is likely inadequate concerning AXE THE TAX for GST as, unless I am mistaken, there is already a rebate process involving new home purchases relative to the GST.

canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/gst-hst-businesses/gst-hst-rebates/new-housing-rebate.html

I’m quite sure that Mr. Seeback has good intentions but it may be considered appropriate to more completely explain the whole story relative to not only AXE THE TAX but what procedure is intended for providing the overall services that Canadians have come to expect.

The message concerning “billions of bureaucratic programs” may need to be expanded. Did he intend to indicate “billions of dollars in programs,” for surely there have never been “billions of programs” anywhere at any time?

Again, I may be mistaken.

It’s like this… telling a child to eat his carrots because it’s good for him may be good advice but only when the child is able to understand the benefits does it make any sense. It then becomes a decision for the adult with understanding.

Respectfully,

Bernie Lynch,

Orangeville

MP Kyle Seeback’s Response to Bernie Lynch’s letter concerning ‘Axe the sales tax on new home sales’

Dear Mr. Lynch,

Thanks for your response to my October 31, 2024, Letter to the Editor on how Conservatives will axe the federal sales tax on new homes sold for under $1 million. It’s a tax cut that will save $40,000, or $2,200/year in mortgage payments, on an $800,000 house.

There is a difference between Pierre’s announcement and the existing GST/HST New Housing Rebate. The latter, which hasn’t been updated in over 30 years, stipulates that, “If the total purchase price (including the amount paid for a taxable assignment of a purchase and sale agreement, if applicable) is $450,000 or more, you are not eligible to claim a GST/HST new housing rebate for some of the GST or federal part of the HST.” This means someone purchasing a home priced over $450,000 would receive nothing at a time when the average home price in Canada for June 2024 was $696,179. Here in Dufferin-Caledon, the average price for a home in Dufferin County was $911,011 in April 2024, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. Pierre has also now written to every Premier asking them to cut their portion of the GST on new homes under $1,000,000.

Pierre has said he will fund our tax cut by eliminating billions spent on bureaucratic programs, such as the Housing Accelerator Fund, that the Liberals admit have not built a single home.

It’s time to axe the tax on new builds so young people can buy a house.

Sincerely,

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon

