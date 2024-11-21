Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre to receive Smile Cookie funds

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre is using the gift of a smile to help in their efforts of supporting the animals in their care this holiday season.

The local SPCA and Animal Centre announced in a press release on Nov. 14 that they have been selected as a recipient of the 2024 Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which runs from Nov. 18 until Nov. 24, will see 100 per cent of the proceeds from each Holiday Smile Cookie sold in Orangeville go towards the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“We’re grateful to be a part of the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Every cookie sold in our local community helps us provide care and shelter to animals in need,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

As a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre depends on donations from supporters to change the lives of animals in need.

According to the local SPCA, close to 550 animals have found loving homes to date this year through the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. Additionally, 1,250 lbs of pet food have been distributed through a new pet food bank partner program the Ontario SPCA is expanding in the community.

Tim Hortons first began the Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 to help raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital and has kept it going to help raise funds for community charities. Since its inception, the Smile Cookie program has raised over $129 million nationwide for charities and community groups.

In 2023, Tim Hortons expanded the Smile Cookie campaign with a holiday twist. The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and hand-decorated with a white icing smile face.

The inaugural Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raised $9.8 million from coast to coast with the funds donated to over 600 charities and community groups.

To learn more about the Orangeville & District Animal Centre, visit www.ontariospca.ca/orangeville.

