Ontario Provincial Police to host auto theft and awareness event in Orangeville

March 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The OPP will be hosting an event to educate the public about the rise of auto thefts in the area.

With the rise of auto thefts in the area, the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting a public event on April 2, to inform and educate the public on the ongoing rise of auto theft.

Sgt. Terri-Ann Pencarinha, the Media Relations Officer for the Dufferin OPP Detachment, is encouraging everyone to come out to the event so that they will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and otherwise engage with local police and public figures.

“This is a collaborative approach to addressing auto theft,” she said. “The event will be open to the public to ask questions, view demonstrations, and receive promotional items for auto theft prevention.”

Local leaders will also be attending the event.

“We are expecting local politicians from all eight municipalities in Dufferin County, local media partners, multiple Dufferin OPP officers, and community residents.” Pencarinha said.

While this type of crime is not a new issue, Pencarinha said that it is happening at a much higher rate than what’s been previously seen, which is why the public should be more informed and engaged.

“Auto theft is the most prevalent type of vehicle crime,” she said. “Over the last few years, there has been a surge in vehicle crime. Vehicle crime includes theft, carjackings and criminality in the tow industry.

“The levels of violence, intimidation and firearms used in these incidents represents a new and evolving threat to public safety.”

Pencarinha also said that cases in Ontario have continued to rise for years, and have increased by the thousands.

“Over the past few years, the total number of insurance claims related to stolen passenger vehicles has been steadily increasing,” she said. “According to the Équité Association, there was a 78 per cent increase in vehicles stolen from communities across the province between 2020 and 2023.”

Insurance claims have jumped by thousands from 2020 to 2023. The latest data shows 16,952 claims in 2020, 20,340 in 2021, 28,131 in 2022 and then 30,134 in 2023.

In response, the OPP has provided tips that residents can follow to help protect themselves and their vehicles. More will be provided at the event.

“Remain vigilant at all times, especially while driving at night,” Pencarinha said. “Some individuals use intentional rear-end collisions as a tactic to commit carjackings. Once the motorist steps around back to inspect the damage, the individual jumps inside the vehicle and flees the scene. If your vehicle is rear-ended, remain calm. Do not exit the vehicle until it is safe to do so.”

She added, “Ensure your driveway is well lit. Security cameras are also considered an asset. If you see someone coming toward your vehicle, lock the doors and set the alarm with your key fob. If you are approached by armed suspects, remain calm. Comply with their demands and call the police when it is safe to do so. Avoid confrontation with the individual.”

This initiative is part of a larger strategy to combat auto thefts in the province, Project CLASP, which is designed to approach auto thefts from four angles: enforcement, training, intelligence and public awareness.

Pencarinha said that all who are interested in learning more about the issue of auto theft are invited to attend.

“Residents are encouraged to have one-on-one conversations with officers where they can ask questions, or share comments and concerns,” she said.

“We all have a part to play to address auto theft, we must continue to work together to make our homes, neighbourhoods, and communities safe. Dufferin OPP remains committed to public safety and is working hard to address this important issue affecting our community members.”

The event is set for April 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Canadian Tire (99 First Street, Orangeville).

