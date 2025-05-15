Uncategorized

Ontario invests over $250,000 to expand Caledon OPP’s video surveillance

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Funding for new video surveillance equipment to help police prevent gun crime, gang violence

The Ontario government is investing over $254,000 to help Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)expand its video surveillance systems and better protect the community against crime, such gun and gang violence.

Funding is being delivered through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program and can be used to replace outdated equipment, expand or enhance current technology, and install new or additional CCTV surveillance cameras in areas where gun and gang violence and correlated crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, are most prevalent.

“Our government is continuing to take action to keep Ontario families safe, especially in growing communities like Caledon,” said Dufferin Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “This investment through the CCTV Grant Program is one more step we are taking to support safer streets and stronger communities for years to come.”

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves shared how the funding will benefit the community she represents.

“Caledon is a growing community and this funding will help improve community safety,” said Groves. “I thank the province for recognizing this need and MPP Sylvia Jones for advocating on our behalf. As a Council, we are committed to community safety and working with the OPP to keep Caledon safe.”

In response to growing public safety concerns, the Town of Caledon and the OPP are advancing community security through the implementation of a modern CCTV surveillance system in high-risk areas. This initiative exemplifies Caledon’s commitment to proactive crime prevention, enhanced law enforcement, and a safer, more connected community for residents and businesses alike.

“The Ontario CCTV Grant Program is a vital initiative that underscores the OPP’s commitment to safeguarding all residents in Ontario,” said Insp. Natalie Majer, detachment commander at Caledon OPP. “By leveraging advanced surveillance technology, this program enhances effective policing and fosters stronger community engagement. Strengthening our CCTV systems will significantly improve our ability to monitor and respond to criminal activities in real time. This investment not only reinforces our crime prevention strategies but also ensures a safer and secure environment for all residents of Caledon.”

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner noted the significance of implementing CCTV surveillance.

“CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work to detect, prevent and deter criminal activity, especially in areas of gun and gang violence and other serious crimes,” he said. “Through this grant program, our government led by Premier Ford is ensuring police services have the tools and resources they need to help protect their communities and keep Ontarians safe.”

The grant funding covers 50 per cent of project costs up to a maximum of $300,000 for each successful project.

Launched in August 2020, the Ontario CCTV Grant program is part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy. The funding being provided to Caledon OPPsupports one of 14 projects across the province, for a total investment of $2 million for 2024-2025.


