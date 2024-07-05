Ontario invests in specialized training for manufacturing jobs in Erin

July 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Workers in Erin are being trained for in-demand careers in manufacturing thanks to a $124,786 investment from the provincial government.

The funding is through the Skills Development Training Stream and brings Ontario’s total investment in skills development training through Skills Development Fund (SDF) to nearly $1.1 billion.

“This project will give people the necessary skills needed to land in-demand and well-paying jobs in their communities and contribute to our province,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones noted the importance of the local $124,786 investment.

“Ontario is tackling the labour shortage and driving economic growth through the Skills

Development Fund Training Stream,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “This is why we are investing $124,786 in the Enhanced Manufacturing Information System Implementation and Training project for Spartec Composites to provide training of current and in-coming participants and stimulate economic growth.”

The Skills Development Fund Training Stream is open to a wide range of applicants, including employers, industry associations, labour unions, municipalities, hospitals and many more. The funding announced today builds on the government’s mission to make Ontario the best place in the world to work, live and raise a family.

Since its launch in 2021, Ontario’s Skills Development Fund has helped connect more than half a million jobseekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying and fulfilling careers close to home.

Readers Comments (0)