Ontario government announces $3 million in support for crime victims

May 15, 2025

The Ontario government is investing more than $3 million to support victims and survivors of crime. The funding is being delivered through the Victim Support Grant (VSG) program and includes $175,000for Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

This funding will be used to support victims of intimate partner violence and sexual assault by addressing the accessibility of medical care and reporting, providing access to information in a victim’s native language and offering necessities to victims in crisis.

Community partners will also be trained on trauma-informed care and cultural competency, so the community is better equipped to support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is taking decisive action to ensure the victims of crime are connected to the care and services they need, when they need them most,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “By providing Caledon OPP with this important funding, we are enabling our world-class law enforcement to do what they do best – protect our community.”

“I am very pleased Caledon will receive this funding to support the survivors and their families,” said Mayor Annette Groves. “It is important that services are available to help people though traumatic experiences, and I thank the Province and MPP Sylvia Jones for advocating for this funding on our behalf.”

The Safe Together Alliance is dedicated to enhancing community safety within Caledon by strengthening initiatives that support victims of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. Through targeted funding, this project expands crucial services that empower survivors, promote healing, and foster a safer community.

“Aligned with the Caledon OPP Action Plan, the Victim Services Grant is a transformative initiative that provides essential resources for those affected by crime,” said Insp. Natalie Majer, detachment commander at Caledon OPP. “This funding empowers service providers to deliver comprehensive support including legal aid, counseling, emergency assistance, and the procurement of specialized equipment—helping victims rebuild their lives. By investing in these essential services, the members of Caledon OPP reaffirm our unwavering commitment to justice, ensuring that survivors receive the care, protection, and resources they need to rebuild their lives and move forward.”

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner noted the importance of supporting people affected by crime.

“Our government recognizes the devastating impact that crime can have on its victims and survivors,” he said. “Through this grant program, we’re helping to ensure that victims of crime feel safe and supported.”

The Victim Support Grant is part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy and complements the province’s $307 million Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy, 2020-2025 and Combating Human Trafficking Act, 2021.

