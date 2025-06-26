General News

Ontario announces nine days of free fishing to celebrate Canada Day

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A pastime enjoyed by many Canadians will be free to enjoy this weekend, through next week.

The Government of Ontario announced on June 25 that it will be celebrating Canada Day by offering all Canadian residents the opportunity to fish for free from June 28 to July 6.

“During these dates, people across Ontario are invited to experience the joys of fishing – whether for the first time or as a longstanding tradition – while supporting local communities and embracing Canada’s angling heritage,” reads a press release from the province.

Mike Harris, Ontario’s Minister of Natural Resources, is encouraging Ontarians to cast their lines while fishing is free.

“This week is the perfect chance to gather with friends and family to reel in new experiences and explore all the great fishing opportunities our province has to offer,” said Harris. “I encourage fishing enthusiasts and first-timers alike to cast a line in celebration of Canada – the True North, strong and free, and the place we call home.”

Recreational fishing contributes to Ontario’s economy and heritage, through local tourism and the creation of jobs. In fact, over 1 million licenced anglers spend $1.75 billion per year on recreational fishing in Ontario.

Family Fishing Week removes barriers and encourages people who are new to fishing to give it a try so they can discover the enjoyment of fishing firsthand.

It’s important to note that anyone fishing for free during Family Fishing Week must follow all conservation licence catch and size limits, while also obeying sanctuaries and other fishing regulations.

The upcoming Family Fishing Week marks the fourth and final period for Canadian residents to fish for free this year.

Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.

Outside of free fishing periods, most people between the ages of 18 and 64 must have an Outdoors Card and a licence to fish.

However, all veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province, whenever and wherever fishing is allowed.

Maria Votsis, press secretary and communications advisor for Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources, shared her enthusiasm for the opportunity to fish for free over the coming week.

“With more than 250,000 lakes and 490,000 kilometres of rivers, Ontario is a freshwater paradise for anglers and outdoor lovers alike,” said Votsis. “Free Fishing Week is a chance for residents to cast a line, enjoy our natural beauty, and celebrate what makes this province so special. Getting out into nature is fun, good for our health, our families, and our connection to the land we call home.”


