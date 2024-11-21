Sports

ODSS senior girls play close final game in District 10 championship

November 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears senior girls basketball team went to the District 10 championship held at the University of Guelph on Nov. 9.

The Bears lost the final game by three points to Bishop Macdonnel (BMAC) from Guelph.

The final score was 62-59.

It was a competitive game between the top two teams in the District.

ODSS finished in first place in the regular season with a 9-1 record. BMAC ended the regular season with an 8-2 record.

Over the regular season, the ODSS girls averaged 55 points per game while averaging 45 points against over the 10-game regular season schedule.

During the District playoffs, the Bears and BMAC were given a bye in the first round as the two top teams.

The remaining teams played a quarter-final round to see who could advance. Centre Wellington District High School and Guelph Collegiate were eliminated.

In the semi-final game, ODSS eliminated John. F. Ross with a 65-44 win. The other semi-final resulted in a 44-37 win for BMAC over Centennial Collegiate.

That set up the final championship game between ODSS and BMAC.

The Bears had a good season with several junior players ‘playing up’ at the senior level this year to complete the team.


