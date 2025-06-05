ODSS athletes qualify for OFSAA West during regional track and field meet

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) athletes continue to do well in track and field competition with several competitors qualifying to move on to OFSAA West Regional Competition.

District 4/10 championships were held at the University of Guelph on Tuesday, May 6, and at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph on May 13. Top qualifiers at those events went to the regional CWOSSA competition held at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge on Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24.

At CWOSSA, an athlete must place in the top five to move on to the OFSAA West competition.

Thirteen ODSS athletes qualified to go to OFSAA West.

Thomas Beukeboom won gold in the open men’s 2,000-meter steeplechase finishing with a time of 6:22.45. Thomas also placed 4th in the senior men’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:00.42.

Logan Willcott placed 3rd in the senior men’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:59.50.

Owen Bailey-Braun qualified in the open men’s 2,000-meter steeplechase with a bronze and a time of 6:25.00.

In the open women’s 2000-meter steeplechase, Ailsa Bogan won the bronze with a time of 7:57.92. Ailsa also placed 4th in the senior women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:18.11.

Bennett Lawson won gold in the novice men’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15:44. Maxwell Lott finished 4th in the novice men’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.13.

In the junior women’s 80-meter hurdles, Katie Raue won silver with a time of 12.62. Katie also finished 5th in the junior women’s long jump with a distance of 4.80 meters.

Leah Wenidiktow finished 5th in the junior women’s 80-meter hurdles with a time of 13:14. Leah also competed in the junior women’s 100-meter dash and finished 4th with a time of 13.22.

In the senior men’s 1,500-meter run, Craig Stevenson captured a silver with a time of 4:04.95, and Logan Willcott was close behind, winning the bronze with a time of 4:05.94.

Craig also finished 3rd in the senior men’s 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.28

The team of Cecilia Watt, Sophie Watt, Katie Raue, and Leah Wenidiktow, competed in the junior women’s 4×100-meter relay and placed 5th with a time of 53.90.

Jaylen Padayachee placed 5th in the senior men’s high jump, clearing 1.70 meters.

Liam Willcott placed 5th in the junior men’s 3,000-meter run, posting a time of 9:35.64.

Several other ODSS athletes competed at CWOSS and performed well, but did not qualify to move on to OFSAA West.

Carter Bailley finished 15th in the junior men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 59.65.

In the junior men’s 1,500-meter run, Liam Willcott placed 9th with a time of 4:35.03.

Keira Phillip placed 8th in the women’s 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:19.23.

In the novice men’s 4×100-meter relay, the team of Bennett Lawson, Isaac Symons, Luka Bailey-Braun, and Maxwell Lott placed 9th with a time of 50.21.

The team of Antoni Zajac, Jaylen Padayachee, Spencer McLaren, and Ethan Kerr competed in the senior men’s 4×100-meter relay and finished 8th with a time of 46.74.

In the junior women’s discus throw, Zoe Papavasiliou finished 18th with a throw of 15.04 meters.

Isaac Symons placed 9th in the novice men’s long jump with a distance of 5.03 meters.

Benjamin Gawthroupe placed 13th in the junior men’s triple jump with a distance of 10.66 meters.

In the novice women’s 300-meter hurdles, Adalynn McLean finished 7th with a time of 56.10.

Abby Groves placed 7th in the junior women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 12:07.69. Abby also placed 10th in the junior women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:46.28.

In the men’s junior 800-meter, Carter Bailey placed 10th with a time of 2:19.59.

Katie Raue placed 8th in the junior women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 27.74.

In the novice men’s 3,000-meter run, Luka Bailey-Braun finished 9th with a time of 10:42.39.

Bennett Lawson placed 8th in novice men’s high jump with a jump of 1.50 meters.

Overall, ODSS athletes performed well and should be proud of their performances at the OFSSA West Regional Competition.

