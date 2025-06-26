Sports

‘Northmen Way’ documentary to premiere at Orangeville Opera House

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It is a long-awaited film detailing the history of the Orangeville Northmen from humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest and most successful lacrosse organizations in Canada.

“Northmen Way, A Lacrosse Story” will premiere at the Orangeville Opera House from July 3 to 6, with five showings.

The name and iconic Northmen logo are now known around the world, and this film tells the story of the Northmen from the early days to the present organization.

Produced by Orangeville brothers Jake and Zack Thompson, the film is several years in the making. Both Zack and Jake are former Northmen players.

The Thompson brothers have put together archived footage as well as interviews with key people who have been involved in building the Northmen brand over the years or are currently leading the organization.

There is a focus on volunteering, the importance of local sponsorship, and how former Northmen contribute by giving back to the club.

This is a story of family, community, and a commitment to success. It takes a look a successful championships, heartbreaking losses, and bench-clearing brawls.

Overall, the documentary reflects what made the Northmen such a well-known, vibrant and respected organization.

Tickets to view one of five showings of “The Northmen Way, A Lacrosse Story” at the Orangeville Opera House from July 3 to 6 are $20 for adults and $10 for students 12 and under.

Visit the Opera House’s box office at 87 Broadway to reserve tickets. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters celebrates completion of $18 million fundraising campaign

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

By Paula Brown A youth from Amaranth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the other to complete an ...

Developer eyes Orangeville for seniors’ housing

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development in Orangeville could provide almost 200 housing units for senior citizens. Angela Mariani is a development planner with ...

Developer revises Hansen area housing build, no timeline on road connection

By JAMES MATTHEWS The proponents of a housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Blind Line area brought additions to council. NG Citrus Ltd. owns land southwest ...

Orangeville to tighten clean yards standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s new Clean Yards Bylaw could enable faster compliance for common complaints and focus the Property Standards Bylaw on occupant safety and ...

Orangeville Legion to celebrate birth of Canada with annual celebration

The Orangeville Legion, Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233, is inviting the community to celebrate Canada Day. The Legion will be open to the public from 12 ...

New farm show coming to Orangeville Agriculture Centre next February

A new winter tradition for the local agriculture community is coming to Orangeville next year. Nick Cadotte, general manager of Orangeville Farm show, proudly announces ...

Celebrating 15 years of service: Orangeville Public Library announces retirement of CEO

An important hub for Orangeville and its surrounding areas, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) has become a place of innovation and community connection under the ...

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...