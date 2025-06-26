‘Northmen Way’ documentary to premiere at Orangeville Opera House

By Brian Lockhart

It is a long-awaited film detailing the history of the Orangeville Northmen from humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest and most successful lacrosse organizations in Canada.

“Northmen Way, A Lacrosse Story” will premiere at the Orangeville Opera House from July 3 to 6, with five showings.

The name and iconic Northmen logo are now known around the world, and this film tells the story of the Northmen from the early days to the present organization.

Produced by Orangeville brothers Jake and Zack Thompson, the film is several years in the making. Both Zack and Jake are former Northmen players.

The Thompson brothers have put together archived footage as well as interviews with key people who have been involved in building the Northmen brand over the years or are currently leading the organization.

There is a focus on volunteering, the importance of local sponsorship, and how former Northmen contribute by giving back to the club.

This is a story of family, community, and a commitment to success. It takes a look a successful championships, heartbreaking losses, and bench-clearing brawls.

Overall, the documentary reflects what made the Northmen such a well-known, vibrant and respected organization.

Tickets to view one of five showings of “The Northmen Way, A Lacrosse Story” at the Orangeville Opera House from July 3 to 6 are $20 for adults and $10 for students 12 and under.

Visit the Opera House’s box office at 87 Broadway to reserve tickets.

