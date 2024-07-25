Non-fatal drowning disproportionally affects children in Ontario

For every drowning death in Ontario, there are nearly four non-fatal drownings serious enough to require an emergency department visit and children aged 0–19 are at the highest risk.

During the years 2012–2021, 2,541 children attended an emergency department and 503 were hospitalized due to non-fatal drowning.

To protect children, the Lifesaving Society is calling on families to prevent tragedy by becoming Water Smart®. The Society’s annual National Drowning Prevention Week (NDPW) runs from July 21 to 27.

This year’s campaign focuses on educating Ontarians about the common risk factors for non-fatal drownings and provides simple, actionable steps to keep kids safe.

What is a non-fatal drowning?

Non-fatal drowning happens when a person survives a drowning incident. It is a serious but preventable cause of injury that can lead to lifelong disability.

Stephanie Bakalar, Corporate Communications Manager for Lifesaving Society Ontario, wants parents to understand what non-fatal drowning looks like so they can act accordingly.

“At its mildest level you might see your child coughing,” she said. “As the impairment becomes more severe, your child may have sustained difficulty breathing and be disoriented or confused. In the most severe form of non-fatal drowning, your child could be unconscious or non-breathing and require resuscitation.”

Bakalar stressed, “Parents should react to non-fatal drowning right away, as even mild cases can cause future issues. Anyone who experiences involuntary, distressed coughing, or difficulty breathing as a result of a non-fatal drowning should be seen by a physician.”

The Ontario Non-Fatal Drowning Report, 2023 shows that non-fatal drowning impacts children at higher rates than any other age group. Non-fatal drowning incidents among children most commonly occurred in pools followed by during boating.

“Drowning prevention doesn’t have to be complicated, but it does require parents to educate themselves,” says Bakalar, who recommends parents visit watersmartparents.ca to learn how to keep their kids safe in any season, during any activity and in any location.

“It’s simple steps like wearing a properly fitted lifejacket, actively supervising your children and staying within arms’ reach at all times that will make a big difference.”

To prevent drowning, the Lifesaving Society recommends:

• Learning to swim: both children and adults should take swimming lessons.

• Swimming in lifeguard-supervised settings, where 1% of drowning deaths occur.

• Ensuring you can meet the Swim to Survive® standard (roll into deep water, tread water for 1 minute, swim 50 metres).

• Wearing lifejackets while boating – everyone, regardless of age or swimming ability.

• Taking Lifesaving Society courses like Bronze Medallion and First Aid to learn how to help yourself and others.

